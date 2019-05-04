Kentucky Derby: Tom Brady Roasted for Tying His Tie Totally Wrong

The Kentucky Derby is officially here and everyone is dressed to the nines. Well, almost everyone. New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady attended the horse racing event and was mercilessly roasted for tying his tie wrong.

The NFL star posed for a photo at the Kentucky Derby with friends and team mates, but fans were too distracted by the state of his neck garment to pay attention to much else. Brady, 41, was pictured at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky wearing a dark suit, grey shirt and polka dotted tie.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A closer look at the photo reveals the tie is longer in the back than the front — the opposite of how it’s intended to be worn.

“Sup with TB12’s tie?,” one Twitter user questioned.

“New fashion trend? I mean, Tommy’s my guy, I guess I have to do it…,” another joked.

It appears the proper way to wear a tie wasn’t the only wardrobe issue Brady had during the Kentucky Derby.

Yeah, but when your wife works in the fashion industry (and I don’t mean folding clothes for Kohl’s) is this really allowable? — Dusty Powers (@DusPow) May 4, 2019

The athlete shared his own photo of himself and his crew at the event on Saturday, in which it appears Brady missed a button on his suit jacket. As a result, his jacket is longer on one side than the other. To make matters worse, his tie appears off kilter in the picture.

“We just not gonna talk about the way the jacket it buttoned,” one Twitter user joked.

“Check your jacket buttons my guy,” another wrote.

“Wrong button Tom,” a third replied.

“Let’s go rebutton that jacket,” another Twitter user joked.

Look At This Man Lmao pic.twitter.com/b0A1eF3WYk — STODD. (@Kyle_Stoddard) May 4, 2019

Brady is hardly the only New England Patriots player to experience a Kentucky Derby fashion misstep, though he is a repeat offender according to GQ. In 2015, he and now-retired tight end Rob Gronkowski came under fire from the fashion-forward publication, and the general public, for trying and failing to nail the “theme.”

During the 2015 Kentucky Derby, Brady stepped out wearing a blue suit and light blue button down shirt with a bandana pattern on the collar, while Gronkowski went above and beyond with a full madras plaid suit.

The NFL quarterback hasn’t addressed his crimes against fashion. He’s been busy living it up with Jacoby Brissett, Brian Hoyer, Lonie Paxton, Deion Branch, Baker Mayfield and Julian Edelman, according to Boston.com. Edelman posted a photo of the massive crew of professional athletes, writing that they were only there “to be the ponies.” Brady has become a fixture at the Kentucky Derby, and is often joined by gaggles of other celebrities.