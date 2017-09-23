Woman Charged After Allegedly Leaving Baby in Hot Car While She Shopped

A woman in Kentucky has been charged with wanton endangerment of a child after she left her 1-year-old alone in a hot car.

NBC News affiliate, WLWT reports Christina Krups, 29, was arrested outside the Florence Mall on Wednesday and charged with wanton endangerment of a child.

With temperatures well above 80 degrees, 83-year-old, Pat Cofield, took action when she noticed Krups leaving her child in the car to go shopping.

“I knew there was a baby or an animal in that car,” Cofield said, who was waiting her daughter who to come out of the mall.

When her daughter returned, Cofield asked her to peer into the backseat.

“She went over and looked in that window and said, ‘Mom, it’s a baby,” she said.

Shoppers in the parking lot immediately tried getting the baby out of the car, as another woman called police. When the authorities arrived, Krups came out of the mall with the police apprehending her for leaving the child in the car for 10 to 15 minutes. The child was sweating and had red cheeks, and now being taken care of by the father.

Cofield said Krups gave her a “dirty look,” but she doesn’t regret taking action.

The Florence Police Department shared details of the incident on their Facebook page, noting the mother knowingly left her child in the backseat of the vehicle, while she was in the mall shopping. Authorities went on to report that while it was at least 83 degrees that day, the car was well above 105.

