Kate Middleton and Prince William Announce a Third Baby Is on the Way

The Royal Family is growing yet again!

In addition to Prince George and Princess Charlotte, there will be a new member added to the family in 2018. On Monday morning, the Kensington Palace took to Twitter to officially announce Kate Middleton’s new pregnancy.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very please to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child,” the first tweet said.

The announcement was followed by an official statement from the palace which gave a few more details to the situation. This also revealed that Middleton had been having some issues with morning sickness, just as she did with her other two pregnancies.

Due to the illness she’s feeling, Middleton will be cancelling the engagement she was scheduled for on Monday.

Read the press release in full ↓ pic.twitter.com/vDTgGD2aGF — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 4, 2017

“Her Royal Highness will no longer carry out her planned engagement the Hornsey Road Children’s Centre in London today. The Duchess is being cared for at Kensington Palace.”

As the family grows, the matriarch only grows happier. The announcement said that, “The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Max Mumby/Indigo, Getty / Samir Hussein