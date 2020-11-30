Kate Middleton Makes Joke About Struggles of 'Toddler Tantrums'

✖

Kate Middleton recently took part in an unofficial Q&A session, wherein she made some jokes about the struggles of dealing with "toddler tantrums." During the virtual conversation, Middleton — a mother of three — was asked how handles situations like these, to which she replies, "Yes, that’s a hard one." She then added, "I’d also like to ask the experts myself!"

The Q&A session was part of The Early Years project's "5 Big Questions on the Under Fives" survey, which was the largest ever U.K. study conducted on early childhood. It provided details on how the early years of life are interpreted by citizens of the country, and also explored the ways in which the coronavirus pandemic has impacted the lives of young children and their parents/caregivers. In a caption on the video, Middleton wrote, "Thank you so much to everyone who submitted a question on the early years throughout the week. We’ve seen such an incredible response, touching on so many different aspects of the early years. This is just the start of the conversation, and we look forward to continuing it in the months and years ahead."

At one point, the Duchess of Cambridge was asked what drew her interest to the Early Years project. "I think people assume that because I am a parent, that’s why I’ve taken an interest in the Early Years. I think this really is bigger than that," she replied.

"This isn’t just about happy, healthy children. This is about the society I hope we could and can become," she went on to explain. "Right from the early days, meeting lots of people who are suffering with addiction or poor mental health and hearing time and time again that their troubles now in adulthood stem right back from early childhood experience."

Middleton went on to add that she has "a lot" of projects in the works, many of which will manifest in 2021. "This really isn’t something that we are going to be able to change quickly and overnight," she shared. "It’s going to take generations and I’m keen to support this for the long term. Notably, Middleton is married to Prince William, Duke of Cambridge. The couple have three kids: Prince George of Cambridge (born 2103), Princess Charlotte of Cambridge (born 2015) and Prince Louis of Cambridge (born 2018).