Kate Middleton Reveals If Prince William Wants Any More Kids

Kate Middleton and Prince William are parents to three kids — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — and according to Middleton, three it will be. After Middleton and William’s visit to the Khidmat Centre in Bradford, Yorkshire, on Wednesday, the royal couple met with fans in the crowd, including fan Josh Macpalce.

According to PEOPLE, Macpalce told Middleton that he had sent her congratulatory cards after each of her children were born, which prompted the duchess to reveal that she doesn’t think there will be another occasion for a card in the future.

“I don’t think William wants any more,” Middleton said. Macpalce, who is autistic and has DiGeorge syndrome, then held out his arms to the royal, who bent down to give him a hug. “Thank you for the hug,” she said.

The mom of three had previously discussed the possibility of more kids last February while meeting a 5-month-old baby during a visit to Northern Ireland with her husband.

“He’s gorgeous,”‘ she told the baby’s dad, Alan Barr. “It makes me feel broody.”

Barr asked her, “Baby number four?” to which she replied, “I think William would be a little worried.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s visit to Bradford on Wednesday marked their first official joint outing of 2020, and Middleton also gushed about her youngest and how he’s growing during a visit with a grandparents-and-babies group.

“I asked how her children were,” said Jo Broadbent. “She said Louis had started to tell her ‘he’s balancing,’ and she said it was really nice to see him turning into a little boy from being a baby. She’s obviously very proud of her children.”

The appearance was also the royal couple’s first since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their decision to step back as members of the royal family. The Queen announced her support of the decision in a statement after a meeting on Monday at Sandringham with William, Harry and Prince Charles.

“Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family,” the statement began. “My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.”

“Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives,” the monarch continued. “It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will spend time in Canada and the UK. These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days.”

