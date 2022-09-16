How Kate Middleton Honored Queen Elizabeth II Ahead of Her Funeral

In the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death, many have paid tribute and honored the late Royal, including her granddaughter-in-law, Kate Middleton. According to PEOPLE, during the pre-funeral procession, the new Princess of Wales wore a pearl and diamond leaf brooch, which once belonged to The Queen. Notably, Middleton also wore the brooch during a trip to Belgium in 2017.

Per The Court Jeweller, in 1999 Queen Elizabeth II was photographed wearing the brooch in Seoul. Middleton wasn't the only one to don some of the Queen's jewelry, as Meghan Markle wore a pair of pearl and diamond earrings that were gifted to her by the late Queen. The two women were present as support for their husbands, Prince William and Prince Harry, the Queen's grandsons.

Kate Middleton Wears Queen Elizabeth's Brooch to London Service Honoring Late Monarch https://t.co/ZlrPu37nvA — People (@people) September 14, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning royal monarch of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms, died on Thursday, Sept. 8, at 96 years old. Her death comes just under 18 months after the death of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, her husband of more than 73 years. The Queen died at Balmoral, her beloved palace in the Scottish Highlands, which was purchased by her great-great-grandfather Prince Albert for Queen Victoria in 1852. She was surrounded by her children and grandchildren. Charles, her eldest son — and Harry's father — succeeds her as leader of the British monarchy.

Markle's husband, Prince Harry, was previously spotted crying at the funeral service for his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. On Wednesday, Queen Elizabeth II's casket was taken from Buckingham Palace and transported to Westminster Hall in a procession that included a number of the Royal Family members, such as Harry and his brother Prince William. Once inside Westminster, William and Harry were joined by their spouses, Middleton and Markle, for the Service for the Reception of Her Majesty's Coffin.

It was here, inside Westminster, that cameras captured Harry's tears, which he wiped away while paying tribute to his late grandmother, as published by ET Online. Other Royals present for the memorial include Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward. The queen's casket will now lie in state at Westminster Abbey until the date of her official funeral. That is to be held on Monday, Sept. 19. ET notes that members of the public have already begun to get in line to pay their final respects to the late monarch.