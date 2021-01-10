Kamala Harris' Possible 'Vogue' Cover Leaks, and Supporters Are Scoffing

California Sen. Kamala Harris is reportedly set to be on the cover of the February edition of Vogue to coincide with the Jan. 20 presidential and vice-presidential inaugurations. New York Magazine and Huffington Post reporter Yashar Ali obtained an advanced copy of Harris' Vogue cover, which showcases the future vice president in a black suit and converse sneakers in front of a draped pink background. The cover soon caused a bevy of backlash, as many individuals believe that the cover isn't of a quality befitting the first female vice president.

Twitter users quickly criticized the cover for a variety of issues. Amongst other criticisms, they said that the cover isn't flattering for Harris, that the lighting doesn't appear to be right, and that the background appears to be sloppy. Interestingly enough, Ali stated on Twitter that this was reportedly not the cover that Harris and her team were expecting. The vice-president's team agreed with the Vogue team, including Anna Wintour, that her cover would feature her in a powder blue suit with a more straightforward background (which Ali included a copy of in his thread). The photo of Harris in the blue suit will reportedly be the digital cover while the highly-criticized one will go to print.

Some fashion magazine news.... 1. The February Vogue cover featuring VP-elect Kamala Harris has been widely criticized on social media this evening But according to a source familiar with the publication plans, this is not the cover that the Vice President-elect's team expected pic.twitter.com/lBC9DnfYNC — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 10, 2021

Considering all of these factors, it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise to see that many Twitter users stuck up for the future vice president by sharing their concerns over the Vogue cover. In short, the cover image isn't exactly sitting well with very many.