Kamala Harris' Possible 'Vogue' Cover Leaks, and Supporters Are Scoffing
California Sen. Kamala Harris is reportedly set to be on the cover of the February edition of Vogue to coincide with the Jan. 20 presidential and vice-presidential inaugurations. New York Magazine and Huffington Post reporter Yashar Ali obtained an advanced copy of Harris' Vogue cover, which showcases the future vice president in a black suit and converse sneakers in front of a draped pink background. The cover soon caused a bevy of backlash, as many individuals believe that the cover isn't of a quality befitting the first female vice president.
Twitter users quickly criticized the cover for a variety of issues. Amongst other criticisms, they said that the cover isn't flattering for Harris, that the lighting doesn't appear to be right, and that the background appears to be sloppy. Interestingly enough, Ali stated on Twitter that this was reportedly not the cover that Harris and her team were expecting. The vice-president's team agreed with the Vogue team, including Anna Wintour, that her cover would feature her in a powder blue suit with a more straightforward background (which Ali included a copy of in his thread). The photo of Harris in the blue suit will reportedly be the digital cover while the highly-criticized one will go to print.
Some fashion magazine news....
1. The February Vogue cover featuring VP-elect Kamala Harris has been widely criticized on social media this evening
But according to a source familiar with the publication plans, this is not the cover that the Vice President-elect's team expected pic.twitter.com/lBC9DnfYNC— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 10, 2021
Considering all of these factors, it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise to see that many Twitter users stuck up for the future vice president by sharing their concerns over the Vogue cover. In short, the cover image isn't exactly sitting well with very many.
THIS... compared to THIS! I’m confused as to the low-level styling for a Vogue cover of a groundbreaking Madam VP-Elect. pic.twitter.com/Pt9mFKztY1— Martha Skoien (@SkoienMartha) January 10, 2021
This photo is awful. The backdrop is sloppy. She’s standing awkwardly. And her face looks strained. There’s no way that there weren’t dozens of better options than this. Harris is very photogenic. And this looks like they deliberately chose a bad image.— Lisa Bee (@leebee4life) January 10, 2021
Well this is how I’m really reacting to this latest #Vogue cover featuring @KamalaHarris right now!
I just can’t believe the folks at #Vogue did a very poor job in making the cover look good & by all means, it‘s making her look bad... They should really know better next time! ☹️ https://t.co/AAyus8452d pic.twitter.com/YXAW77xvne— Anthony Buchanan (@anthonyscountry) January 10, 2021
What the heck, .@voguemagazine ?! 🤷🏼♀️ https://t.co/LZpZ7bDWny— Champagne Dane 🥂 (@ChampagneDane) January 10, 2021
It’s awful! She’s a beautiful woman and it just doesn’t look right !!!— Roberta 🌴🏄🏽♀️ (@RobertaByTheSea) January 10, 2021
as a photographer, this looks really poor quality and she looks really awkward, what happened Vogue? https://t.co/qE4fR4sR7S— missing grogu hours (@KinnonTasha) January 10, 2021
Really poorly styled @voguemagazine cover for such an incredible woman as @KamalaHarris https://t.co/BKXseRc64c— Jessica Quillin (@JessicaQuillin) January 10, 2021