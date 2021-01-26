Kamala Harris and Husband Doug Emhoff Receive Second Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

✖

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff both received their second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday. According to Reuters, Harris and Emhoff were administered their follow-up doses of Moderna Inc’s coronavirus vaccine at the National Institutes of Health, near Washington D.C. The Vice President received her vaccination shot on-camera, and footage was shared on social media by C-SPAN.

The pair received their first dose of the vaccine on Dec. 29, with Harris saying afterward, "That was easy," per CNN. She then addressed the nurse who administered the shot, saying, "Thank you. I barely felt it." Harris then spoke to the public and urged all Americans to get vaccinated as well. "I want to encourage everyone to get the vaccine. It is relatively painless. It happens really quickly. It is safe," Harris said. "It's literally about saving lives." She then added, "I trust the scientists. And it is the scientists who created and approved this vaccine. So I urge everyone, when it is your turn, get vaccinated."

"I want to remind people that right in your community is where you can take the vaccine, where you will receive the vaccine, by folks you may know, folks who are otherwise working in the same hospital where your children were born. Folks who are working in the same hospital where an elderly relative received the kind of care that they needed," Harris said. "I want to remind people that they have trusted sources of help and that's where they will be available to go to get the vaccine. So I encourage them to do that."

President Joe Biden received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in December, as well, and was given his second dose on Monday, Jan. 11, ahead of the presidential inauguration on Wednesday, Jan. 20. Now, Biden is taking charge of the vaccine rollout and announced on Monday that the U.S. would likely be able to start vaccinating 1.5 million people a day, with a goal of completing 100 million shots during his first 100 days in office. This is due to the need for many to have a second dose of the vaccine. "I think with the grace of God, the goodwill of the neighbor and the creek not rising, as the old saying goes, I think we may be able to get that to 1.5 million a day, rather than 1 million a day," he said.