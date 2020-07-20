Suspect in Shooting of Federal Judge's Son in New Jersey Has Reportedly Died by Suicide

The suspect who shot the husband and son of New Jersey federal judge Esther Salas has died of what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound according to CNN. The shooter, who was dressed as a Federal Express driver, opened fire on their New Brunswick home. Salas' 20-year-old son, Daniel Anderl, died on Sunday from injuries and her husband Mark Anderl, a criminal defense attorney and former assistant prosecutor for Essex County is in critical condition. As for Salas, she was left unharmed.

Mark is being treated at Robert Wood Johnson Hospital in New Brunswick and is in stable condition and "seems to be OK" according to Salas' brother Carlos Salas. Anderl was a student at Catholic University. Initial reports stated that her son opened the door with his father right behind him and when the door was opened a load of gunfire erupted. Salas was in their basement at the time and the gunman then fled according to law enforcement.

The gunman was reportedly dressed as a FedEx delivery driver and entered their home abruptly. It's still unclear on if the gunman was an employee of the delivery company or if they were just posing as one. "We are aware of the media reports and are fully cooperating with investigating authorities," Jonathan Lyons, a spokesperson for FedEx said in an email statement according to the outlet.

Something else that's still unclear at this time is who exactly the target of the shooting was, however, according to the New Jersey Globe, Salas has received threats. "The FBI is investigating a shooting that took place at the home of Judge Esther Salas in North Brunswick Township, NJ early this evening July 19. We are working closely with our state and local partners and will provide additional updates when available," the FBI said in a statement.

"I know Judge Salas and her husband well, and was proud to recommend her to President Obama for nomination to N.J.'s federal bench," Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey said in a statement. "My prayers are with Judge Salas and her family, and that those responsible for this horrendous act are swiftly apprehended and brought to justice."

The 51-year-old was appointed to the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey by President Barack Obama and took office in 2011 after serving as a magistarte judge. She's the first Hispanic woman to serve as U.S. District Judge for New Jersey and has presided over several high-profile cases including the trial of Real Housewives of New Jersey star Tersa Giudice and her husband Joe Giudice.