Josh Duggar’s Wife Purchased Land, Mobile Home Just Before His Arrest

Josh Duggar’s wife Anna reportedly purchased land and a mobile home just days before her husband’s arrest on child pornography charges earlier this year. According to The Sun, on April 22 Anna bought .272 acres of land under a business LLC in her name, Ravenglass North, and paid only $1. The outlet reports that the land includes a 1,216 square-foot mobile home built in 1987, per property records. Among the features of the mobile home are one full bathroom and a wood deck.

Duggar was arrested on April 29, just one full week after Anna signed the paperwork on the new property. Prior to his arrest, The Sun reports that their family had been living in a warehouse located on a compound owned by Duggar’s parents. The former 19 Kids and Counting star was taken into custody by sheriffs in Arkansas on April 28, with no word on the cause of the arrest at the time. The following day he was transferred to the custody of U.S. Marshals and formally charged with possession of child pornography. Duggar pleaded “not guilty” to the charges and remained in custody until a bond hearing.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Duggar has since been released on bond and is staying with a family friend. He is prohibited from having contact with minors, other than his own children. The father of six is reportedly allowed “unlimited contact” with his kids, however, his wife — who is currently pregnant with the couple’s seventh child — must be present for the visits. His trial is set to begin in November. He recently filed motions to have his case dismissed, but those motions were denied by a judge in late September.

Duggar has not directly commented on his arrest — nor the charges he is facing — at this time, but his lawyers previously issued a joint statement on his charges. “Josh Duggar has been charged in a two-count indictment. He has pled not guilty to both charges and we intend to defend this case aggressively and thoroughly,” they said. “In this country, no one can stop prosecutors from charging a crime. But when you’re accused, you can fight back in the courtroom — and that is exactly what Josh intends to do.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.