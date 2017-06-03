Jon Hamm Goes on Stroll, Clearly Forgets Underwear

(Photo: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com)

While talking a stroll through Los Angeles on Monday, Mad Men star Jon Hamm gave us all a treat when he chose to go underwear-free, putting his manhood on display.

The photographs of Hamm’s outing show the 46-year-old actor attempting to walk around undetected as he sported a dark green bomber jacket with a pair of sunglasses and a navy blue hat. While certainly rocking that pair of khaki pants, Hamm let himself fly free underneath.

The Emmy-winner was walking through the Los Feliz neighborhood after purchasing a cup of coffee, according to Daily Mail. He reportedly has a $3.4 million mansion in the popular celebrity area.

This isn’t the first time that Hamm has drawn attention for going commando. In 2013, he made multiple red carpets appearances going underwear-free and his fans were quick to notice. Several blogs and other sites were created in honor of his private parts.

During an interview with Rolling Stone in 2013, Hamm explained that he didn’t see the humor or the intrigue that his manhood holds.

“Most of it’s tongue-in-cheek,” he said. “But it is a little rude. It just speaks to a broader freedom that people feel like they have – a prurience.”

“They’re called ‘privates’ for a reason,” Hamm said. “I’m wearing pants, for f—‘s sake. Lay off.”

“I mean, it’s not like I’m a f—ing lead miner. There are harder jobs in the world. But when people feel the freedom to create Tumblr accounts about my c—, I feel like that wasn’t part of the deal. But whatever. I guess it’s better than being called out for the opposite.”

All we’re saying, Jon Hamm, is that we’re not complaining.

[H/T Daily Mail, Rolling Stone]

This article was originally published by our partners at popculture.com.

