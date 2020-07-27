Man Dressed as Joker Jet Skis on East River in New York

New York residents might want to make sure the East River is not filled with Joker fish after a man dressed as the Joker was seen jet-skiing on the river in broad daylight Sunday. The unidentified man was seen wearing a Joker costume inspired by Heath Ledger's outfit in The Dark Knight. Photos showed the man smiling as he drove under the Brooklyn Bridge and wore gloves with the Batman logo on it.

It turns out this is not the first time the Clown Prince of Crime was spotted on a jet ski in the East River. Last year, actress Olivia Wilde shared a video of a man in a Joker costume skipping along the river in August 2019. While Ledger's Joker did not do anything quite as silly as jet skiing in The Dark Knight, Caesar Romero's Joker famously surfed in the 1967 Batman episode "Surf's Up! Joker's Under!" Jet skiing probably would ruin the reputation of a Joke who likes to slam people's faces into pencils.

There was also a more serious incident involving jet skis in New York City this weekend. On Saturday, the New York Police Department deployed a helicopter to rescue a man in the waters near the West Bronx, reports CBS New York. The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries. The accident happened in the Hudson River, near West 225th Street and Marble Hill Avenue, police said.