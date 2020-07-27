Man Dressed as Joker Jet Skis on East River in New York
New York residents might want to make sure the East River is not filled with Joker fish after a man dressed as the Joker was seen jet-skiing on the river in broad daylight Sunday. The unidentified man was seen wearing a Joker costume inspired by Heath Ledger's outfit in The Dark Knight. Photos showed the man smiling as he drove under the Brooklyn Bridge and wore gloves with the Batman logo on it.
It turns out this is not the first time the Clown Prince of Crime was spotted on a jet ski in the East River. Last year, actress Olivia Wilde shared a video of a man in a Joker costume skipping along the river in August 2019. While Ledger's Joker did not do anything quite as silly as jet skiing in The Dark Knight, Caesar Romero's Joker famously surfed in the 1967 Batman episode "Surf's Up! Joker's Under!" Jet skiing probably would ruin the reputation of a Joke who likes to slam people's faces into pencils.
There was also a more serious incident involving jet skis in New York City this weekend. On Saturday, the New York Police Department deployed a helicopter to rescue a man in the waters near the West Bronx, reports CBS New York. The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries. The accident happened in the Hudson River, near West 225th Street and Marble Hill Avenue, police said.
prevnext
New York is a strange place man. I think I saw The Joker on water today🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/O9Ry6ANXKh— Krissy 🇬🇩 (@KrissyLionz) July 25, 2020
NY has me intrigued yet terrified. In 2 days I've seen 2 homeless men fighting while someone jumped over them on a bike and the Joker on a jet ski. https://t.co/cLkVWTjQ9n— 🥃 (@DreadsAndBooze) July 26, 2020
The Joker is Batman's main nemesis and was introduced in April 1940. The most recent film version of the character was played by Joaquin Phoenix in 2019's Joker, earning Phoenix an Oscar. Ledger also received a posthumous Oscar for his performance in The Dark Knight. It is not known if the Joker will be involved in the next Batman movie, titled The Batman, and starring Robert Pattinson in the title role. While we wait for the new movie to open on Oct. 1, 2021, here are some of the best Twitter jokes about the jet-skiing Joker.prevnext
prevnext
First we had Batman at the riots now we got Joker on a jet ski....I’m waiting to see what other villains are going to appear lol https://t.co/DuFakkn77T— El_Draqué🇩🇴 (@Nydominican_94) July 27, 2020
prevnext
The fact that he woke up and was like “I’m gonna put on a full face of makeup and the joker cosplay outfit, Rent a jet ski and ride around on the water” I-???? https://t.co/wMGiWRqiDY— sel (@sleepylilsel) July 26, 2020
prevnext
The Joker on a jet ski. Y'all eating stale food court food in the mall parking lot with masks on. Teachers want to catch COVID for 45K. 2020 is living Mad Lib.— Queen of The North (@_Griot_) July 26, 2020
prev
Joker done escaped Arkham on a jet ski but he good on this covid mess cause he always wear a mask https://t.co/90tLDiRzv6— Frankie (@FrankieB_knowin) July 26, 2020