Everything We Know About Senator John McCain’s Funeral Services

American war hero and respected politician John McCain will be laid to rest this week after passing away on Saturday, Aug. 25.

In 2017, the former presidential candidate announced that he had been diagnosed with brain cancer.

He began treatments, but ultimately lost his battle with the illness after fighting hard for over a year.

The arrangements for his memorial services and funeral have been reported by Time, and we have shared them below.

Scroll down to read where and when the public will be able to pay their respects to McCain, as well as other important details of the funeral services.

Arizona Memorial

Senator #JohnMcCain will lie in state here at the Arizona Capitol this Wednesday — his birthday. This is a rare and distinct occurrence for a truly special man. John McCain is Arizona, and we will honor his life every way we can. — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) August 26, 2018

The first memorial service for McCain will be held in Arizona, the state in which he served as senator for many years.

Members of the public will be invited to the Arizona State Capitol to pay their respects from 1 p.m. through 8 p.m. PST on Wednesday, Aug. 29, with a private ceremony taking place at 10 a.m. PST that same day.

Notably, the memorial is taking place on what would have been McCain’s 82nd birthday.

Former Vice President Joe Biden Eulogy

In addition to the public and private memorials at the Arizona State Capitol, a second private service will be held in honor of Senator McCain at the National Phoenix Baptist Church on Thursday, Aug. 30.

That service will feature a eulogy delivered by former Vice President Joe Biden.

“John McCain was many things – a proud graduate of the Naval Academy, a Senate colleague, a political opponent,” Biden said in a statement following McCain’s passing. “But, to me, more than anything, John was a friend. He will be missed dearly.”

Washington D.C. Memorial

After the Arizona memorial services, McCain’s body will be transported to Washington D.C. for a memorial to take place at the United States Capitol on Friday, Aug. 31.

As with the Arizona State memorial, a ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. EST with a public invitation taking place from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m EST.

“The nation mourns the loss of a great American patriot, a statesman who put his country first and enriched this institution through many years of service. The Senate is keeping Cindy, the McCain family, all John’s friends and staff, and the people of Arizona in our prayers at this tremendously difficult time,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said of his fallen colleague before going on to confirm the National Capitol memorial services. “I appreciate my colleagues and the entire Senate and House family’s assistance with this honor.”

Burial Site

Following the memorial services in Arizona and Washington D.C., McCain’s body will finally be buried at the U.S. Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis, MD.

He will be placed next to his old friend Adm. Chuck Larson, and his site will reportedly overlook the Severn River.

George W. Bush Eulogy

While not officially confirmed at this time, it is reported that McCain requested that two former U.S. presidents deliver eulogies at his final service at the National Cathedral.

The first is President George W. Bush, who held the nation’s highest political office from 2000 until 2008.

“Some lives are so vivid, it is difficult to imagine them ended. Some voices are so vibrant, it is hard to think of them stilled. John McCain was a man of deep conviction and a patriot of the highest order,” President Bush said in a statement following McCain’s death. “He was a public servant in the finest traditions of our country. And to me, he was a friend whom I’ll deeply miss. Laura and I send our heartfelt sympathies to Cindy and the entire McCain family, and our thanks to God for the life of John McCain.”

Barack Obama Eulogy

The other former president who will reportedly be delivering a eulogy at McCain’s National Cathedral service is Barack Obama.

In 2008, the two men faced off in a race for the U.S. Presidency, with Obama emerging victorious. The two went on to have a relationship built on mutual respect even though they came from polarizing political parties.

“…we shared, for all our differences, a fidelity to something higher – the ideals for which generations of Americans and immigrants alike have fought, marched, and sacrificed,” President Obama said in a statement on McCain’s passing. “We saw our political battles, even, as a privilege, something noble, an opportunity to serve as stewards of those high ideals at home, and to advance them around the world. We saw this country as a place where anything is possible – and citizenship as our patriotic obligation to ensure it forever remains that way.”

No Trump

While both George W. Bush and Barack Obama — as well as former Vice President Joe Biden — will be present for McCain’s memorials and will speak, sitting U.S. President Donald Trump will not.

According to a CNN report, McCain specifically requested that Trump not be invited to his funeral.

BREAKING: Spokesman for John McCain said President Trump will not be attending the Arizona senator’s funeral. — justin jouvenal (@jjouvenal) August 27, 2018

Many political commentators feel that this was McCain’s way of delivering one final message that he does not agree with the direction of the current administration, though that is unconfirmed by McCain’s family or representatives.

Meghan McCain Statement

Shortly after his passing, McCain’s daughter Meghan released a statement to the press, confirming his death and honoring his incredible life.

“I was with my father at his end, as he was with me at my beginning. In the thirty-three years we shared together, he raised me, taught me, corrected me, comforted me, encouraged me, and supported me in all things,” Meghan said in her statement.

“All that I am is thanks to him,” she added. “Now that he is gone, the task of my lifetime is to live up to his example, his expectations, and his love.”