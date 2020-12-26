✖

President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Dr. Jill Biden took to social media on Christmas Friday morning to share a heartfelt message with Americans, guiding them to do what they can to support each other during what has been a very challenging year for so many across the country as coronavirus cases continue to surge across the U.S. With the future president and the first lady delivering a somber message of hope to millions, the video racked up 2.2. million views with more than 20,000 retweets and 175,000 likes on Twitter.

"Merry Christmas, happy holidays. Jill and I wish you and your family joy, health, and happiness this season," Biden began. "But we know for so many of you in our nation this has been a very difficult year. And we're reminded in this season of hope our common humanity and what we're called to do for one another."

From our family to yours, Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays. pic.twitter.com/NzVEFFfrG1 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 25, 2020

Biden went on to share how while many Americans are "struggling to find work, literally put food on the table, pay their rent or their mortgage," it is at this time that we are "reminded we're on this Earth to care for one another, to give what we can, and to be a source of help and hope to friend and stranger alike."

Biden's wife of more than 40 years, Dr. Biden also shared words for those who have lost a loved one at Christmas. "Joe and I know that sorrow and we know how, in times of grief, a kind word can mean so much," she said. "This is also a season of gratitude. And we're so thankful for the frontline and essential workers who have put themselves at risk for all of us — and for the scientists and researchers who worked to deliver vaccines that are an incredible scientific breakthrough. And we're thinking of our service members who are far from home and the loved ones who miss them. Our family knows your sacrifice, and our hearts are with you.

The president-elect, who will be sworn in on Jan. 20 as the 46th President of the United States spoke again, noting how his family's holiday traditions and celebrations were also significantly altered due to the pandemic like so many across the country. "For the Bidens, we usually have 20 to 25 people over Christmas Eve for dinner, but not this year. We're going to miss our family. But it's what we need to do to keep our family safe. We hope you'll consider limiting travel and the size of family gatherings as well this year."

Dr. Biden added a call for hope in tough times. "Even as our celebrations are dimmed, we know that this won't be forever, and brighter days are coming soon. On this holy day, we remember that love and joy can be shared across the farthest distances. We celebrate apart, but not alone, and look forward to next year, when we can come together with renewed appreciation for the people and the traditions we love."

While Biden's Christmas message talks of the pandemic pain, Donald Trump's holiday message was a stark contrast to the president-elect's, barely mentioning the coronavirus. Sending his "warmest wishes" to the American people, Trump offered his thanks to military families, first responders, law enforcement officers and frontline medical professionals who "work tirelessly to serve and protect our communities." As of this writing, more than 349,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus, and there are over 18.7 million confirmed cases in the U.S.