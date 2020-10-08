Joe Biden Rejects Donald Trump's Proposal to Reschedule Third Debate

✖

Joe Biden has rejected Donald Trump's proposal to reschedule the third 2020 Presidential debate. In a statement shared by Bloomberg, Biden deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield said, "Trump chose today to pull out of the October 15th debate. Trump’s erratic behavior does not allow him to rewrite the calendar, and pick new dates of his choosing." Bedingfield went on to say that the Biden campaign is looking forward to participating in the final debate, which is already scheduled for Oct. 22.

This story is developing....