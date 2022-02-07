Deborah Roberts Mourns Death of Brother-in-Law

Deborah Roberts is morning the loss of her brother-in-law. Roberts, who is married to Today show meteorologist Al Roker, shared the tragic news on Feb. 1 that her brother-in-law Lawrence Clarington had recently died. Lawrence was Robert’s sister Tina’s high school sweetheart and life partner of more than 40 years,” the journalist explained in a moving tribute.

Roberts announced the “heart wrenching” news of Lawrence’s passing in an Instagram post, which included a gallery of images of Lawrence and Robert’s sister. In the post, which Roberts said she wrote “through tears,” she said that her family is “shattered by the unexpected loss” of her brother-in-law, whom she remembered as “gentle and kind.” Roberts went on to call Lawrence a family man, writing, “he was a former all star athlete whose passion for sports was almost (but not quite) as deep as his unfailing love for his family. A dad of three daughters and five grandchildren, Lawrence always showed up with strength, humor and optimism.” She recalled how Lawrence even escorted her “the homecoming court my junior year. Nothing rivaled family for him.” She went on to call him “a classic southern gentleman who led with his heart.”

https://twitter.com/DebRobertsABC/status/1488540800569036800?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Many of you may remember that I had the honor of reporting on him and his former high school football teammates who were finally recognized for a state championship 50 years after their victory, after being overlooked during segregation,” Roberts continued. “But Lawrence never gave up. He spent his adult life fighting for the honor his team richly deserved. An emotional man, he cried all day as the town of Perry, Georgia righted an old wrong with a celebration. That story said so much about my brother-in-law and his belief that truth, honor and justice always prevail.”

Roberts concluded her post with an emotional final message, sharing that “it is a hard truth” for her family “to accept that this bright light has dimmed.” She added that Lawrence’s “memory never will. We miss you terribly Lawrence. Rest In Peace.”

The heartbreaking news of Roberts’ loss was met with a rush of condolences and messages of support. ABC News’ David Muir left a red heart emoji on the post, with Good Morning America Weekend Edition co-host Eva Pilgrim commenting, “so sorry for your loss… Sending you and your family lots of love and prayers.” Cecelia Vega added, “so sorry love. Sending prayers to you and your entire family.”