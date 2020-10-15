Joe Biden Lights up Social Media After Blasting Republicans, Donald Trump for 'Rushing' Supreme Court Pick Over COVID Relief
Joe Biden has lit up social media, after blasting Republican leaders and Donald Trump for "rushing" the president's Supreme Court pick through over passing a COVID-19 relief bill. In his post, Biden wrote, "The fact that Senate Republicans haven’t bothered to pass a COVID relief package but are rushing through President Trump’s Supreme Court pick says all you need to know. We’ve got to flip the Senate, folks."
Biden's comment is related to the Senate holding confirmation hearings on Amy Coney Barrett, who is likely to become the next Supreme Court Justice. As for why the Senate has not passed a second coronavirus relief bill, this essentially boils down to the Republican-led Senate and Democrat-led House of Representatives not being able to agree on one. The main cause of that, seems to be pricetag, as Republicans want to keep the bill under $2 trillion, while Democrats believe it needs to be above that. Scroll down to see what social media users have to say about it all.
This is a very valid point that shouldn't be missed. The GOP is moving at lightspeed against RBG's dying wish to fill her seat, but bills on COVID, the USPS, voting rights, election protection, etc, sit on Mitch's desk collecting dust, & it's vile. Vote them out this November!— Tim (@ShironRedshift) October 15, 2020
Let’s face it if Trump and the Republicans want to a stimulus bill they would’ve passed one by now— Jimmy Jubes (@OfficialJubes) October 15, 2020
Some agreed with Biden's assessment of the situation. These individuals also find the Republicans and Trump at fault for a lack of follow up relief.
Trump’s Jobs Record Fell Short of Promises Even Before the Virus - Trump heads into the November election on track to be the first U.S. leader since World War II to oversee a net loss of jobs during a four-year term. https://t.co/Jiiik4HXWs pic.twitter.com/2XtQB1zPat— Monica 💙 Vote Blue PA (@VoteBluePA) October 15, 2020
The first COVID-19 relief bill, the CARES Act, was passes in March. Since then, stimulus payments have mostly run out and additional federal unemployment benefits have expired.
I voted to flip the senate! pic.twitter.com/RKI003Ou5T— The Mean Little Man (@official_mlm) October 15, 2020
The House passed the HEROES Act in May, and despite making amendments to it, the Senate has refused to pass it. Republicans feel that it is too costly.
They have tried but the Democratic Party is stopping it.— Richard (@blueskytechok) October 15, 2020
Others disagree with Biden's take on the matter. These people feel like it is Democrats who are the ones holding up the next bill.
The holdup seems to be from the Democrats.— Eric Norton (@nortonericj) October 15, 2020
The White House recently proposed a new bill that would have additional unemployment benefits. It would also send out new stimulus relief payments.
The 1.6 excludes the states that doesn’t support trump, that’s why. The stimulus is supposed to be for all not some.— CiCi (@CiiCii4199) October 15, 2020
Speaker Pelosi has rejected the White House's proposal. She stated that she feels it does not provide enough financial relief for Americans.
Both sides have refused to pass the others relief package, to blame it all on Republicans or Democrats is showing oneself to be naive and not knowledgeable.— Jose Pacheco (@LungCancerDr) October 15, 2020
Finally, there are some who choose not to pick a side. They believe that both Democrats and Republicans are equally responsible for not passing a new bill.