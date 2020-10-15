Joe Biden Lights up Social Media After Blasting Republicans, Donald Trump for 'Rushing' Supreme Court Pick Over COVID Relief

Joe Biden has lit up social media, after blasting Republican leaders and Donald Trump for "rushing" the president's Supreme Court pick through over passing a COVID-19 relief bill. In his post, Biden wrote, "The fact that Senate Republicans haven’t bothered to pass a COVID relief package but are rushing through President Trump’s Supreme Court pick says all you need to know. We’ve got to flip the Senate, folks."

Biden's comment is related to the Senate holding confirmation hearings on Amy Coney Barrett, who is likely to become the next Supreme Court Justice. As for why the Senate has not passed a second coronavirus relief bill, this essentially boils down to the Republican-led Senate and Democrat-led House of Representatives not being able to agree on one. The main cause of that, seems to be pricetag, as Republicans want to keep the bill under $2 trillion, while Democrats believe it needs to be above that. Scroll down to see what social media users have to say about it all.