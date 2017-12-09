‘Jeopardy’ Champion Arraigned on Computer Crime Charges

A former Jeopardy champion and record-holder has been arraigned on charges of using a computer to commit a crime, after she allegedly hacked co-worker emails.

Stephanie Jass of Tecumseh, Michigan is a college professor who previously made headlines when she won a record seven games in a row on Jeopardy in 2012, but now she is facing upwards of seven years behind bars.

Jass was arrested and charged with “two felony counts for unauthorized access to a computer, computer program or network,” as well as the aforementioned committing a crime with a computer charge.

The 47-year-old appeared before a judge in a Lenawee County District Court earlier this week, and waived a reading of the charges against before refusing to enter a plea. According to PEOPLE, the judge maintained her $20,000 personal recognizance bond.

While law enforcement officials have yet to reveal if they are aware of what Jass’s motive was in the alleged crime, they have confirmed April 25 as the day the hacking took place.

Following her arrest, Adrian College, the institution Jass taught at, thanked the Lenawee County Prosecutor’s Office and the Michigan State Police “for their thorough investigation and for ultimately bringing charges in this [alleged] crime.”

Lenawee County Prosecutor Burke Castleberry Jr. recently gave an interview where he explained how law enforcement officials believe Jass was able to allegedly hack into her co-worker’s email.

“Basically there was a technology incident at Adrian College that caused the college to send out a campus-wide reset,” he said. “When they did that there was a temporary password. Anyone could have gotten into anyone else’s email at that point.”

Jass is currently scheduled to be back in court on Dec. 12 for a preliminary hearing.

Though once recognized for her game show stint, Jass held the Jeopardy record for most consecutive wins by a female contestant several years ago. However, another contestant, Julia Collins has since gone on to break that record, winning 20 games in a row just a few years ago.