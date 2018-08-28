Jacksonville Shooting Victims Identified

The two victims killed in Sunday’s Jacksonville, Florida, shooting have been identified as Taylor Robertson and Eli Clayton, who were both competing in the Madden NFL 19 tournament.

Both men, who were visiting Jacksonville for the tournament, were killed when David Katz opened fire at a bar inside the Chicago Pizza restaurant in the Jacksonville Landing, a shopping center in Jacksonville. Katz, 24, was found dead at the scene after he turned a gun on himself.

Police have not identified Robertson and Clayton as the victims, but those who knew them have come forward, reports CBS News.

“They were great competitors and well-loved members of the Madden community,” Dot City Gaming, the professional esports team Robertson was a member of, tweeted. “Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to their families, loved ones, and all of those affected by this tragedy.”

Robertson, 24, was visiting the River City from Ballard, West Virginia. He won more than $80,500 in his professional gaming career and won the Madden Classic championship in 2016. He played under the handle “SpotMePlzzz.” Robertson was also a father and husband.

According to News4Jax, Robertson’s loved ones will gather for a candlelight vigil Monday night. His death shocked the community where he grew up.

“In shock, really, I mean, that something like that could happen to somebody that had so much going for him,” Larry Jarrell, who grew up with Robertson, told News4Jax. “Just a good guy. Just can’t say how good of a guy he was, you know? It’s unreal.”

Clayton, 21, lived in Woodland Hills, California, and used the handle “TrueBoy.” He was a former high school football player who won $51,000 in his gaming career. He was a graduate of Calabasas High School.

Our hearts are broken as we learned that former Calabasas Football player @True__818 (Elijah Clayton) was senselessly murdered today during the mass shooting in Florida. We send our love, condolences, and deepest sense of sorrow to Elijah’s Family and Friends pic.twitter.com/xhdQ8TLg0d — CHS Coyote Football (@CalabasasFtball) August 27, 2018

“We send our love, condolences, and deepest sense of sorrow to Elijah’s Family and Friends,” Clayton’s high school football team tweeted.

Clayton was the man seen with the red laser on his chest in the live stream footage just before the shooting began. Gunfire could be heard before the stream was cut short.

“I hope that the kids that died that their memories live on, and I hope their memories are respected through people learning and understanding what other people feel, what other people are going through, because that kid is actually going through some things, and it affected thousands of families. We are all one,” tournament announcer Toshiba Sharon told News4Jax. “We have to address the people next to us and then change.”

The shooting also left nine others wounded. Two others were hurt while fleeing the scene, police said.

“We are aware of an incident at a sanctioned Madden Championship Series competition in Jacksonville,” EA Games, the maker of the Madden video game series, said in a statement. “We are working with authorities to gather facts at this stage. This is a horrible situation, and our deepest sympathies go out to all involved.

Photo credit: EA Sports