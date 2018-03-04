Ivanka Trump Faces Backlash for ‘Partner in Crime’ Photo With Daughter

Ivanka Trump posted a playful photo with her 6-year-old daughter, calling her her “partner in crime,” and Twitter wasn’t pleased.

The picture shows Trump in an intricate Carolina Herrera gown, with her child crawling under her pile of black skirts. The first daughter was preparing for the Gridiron dinner on Saturday night, which she attended with President Donald Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner.

Videos by PopCulture.com

My pre-game partner in crime! pic.twitter.com/oPgXLwbiQd — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 4, 2018

The picture was poorly received by some on Twitter, where users seemed to think it was a bad time for Trump to be joking about crime, particularly in regards to her daughter. Her husband, Jared Kushner, has been in the headlines recently, as his temporary top-secret security clearance was finally downgraded. Many believe it has to do with the special investigation into Russian meddling in U.S. elections, where some onlookers speculate that Kushner is next on the list of suspects.

In addition, Kushner’s family business and their dealings have raised the eyebrows of some federal investigators and media pundits.

This week, The Washington Post reported that several countries were attempting to “manipulate” Kushner through his various business ties. The report even suggested that Kushner had used his dual influence in government and business to secure some hefty loans. This has caused some to fear that he’s a prime target for blackmail, especially given his role as a foreign policy adviser.

Meanwhile, if the Russian collusion investigation does turn anything up, the Trump family will be in hot water as well, which users on Twitter couldn’t wait to point out to Trump.

“No one in the Trump family should joke about relatives being ‘partners in crime,’” wrote one user. “Seriously,, I’m not being funny and I bear your daughter no malice. Your criminal father and husband, however…”

No one in the Trump family should joke about relatives being “partners in crime.” Seriously,, I’m not being funny and I bear your daughter no malice. Your criminal father and husband, however… — Clayton J. Callahan (@authorcallahan) March 4, 2018

“Not the only crime you’ve been accused of,” wrote another bluntly.

Not the only crime you’ve been accused of — @_We_Will_Resist #TheResistance #FBR (@_We_Will_Resist) March 4, 2018

“Is Jared under there too?” wondered one person.

Is Jared under there too? — lou halden (@louhalden) March 4, 2018

“Seriously? Your choice of words shows your mockery of the Justice system of the US and disdain for its citizens,” another person wrote.

Seriously? Your choice of words shows your mockery of the Justice system of the US and disdain for its citizens. — Waan Jai Remington (@WaanJaiAndMommy) March 4, 2018

Others were bothered by the sight of a daughter crawling under her mother’s clothes, feeling that it was indecent. They gleefully pointed out pictures from Trump‘s youth, where she and her father were photographed being extremely affectionate.

I thought this was your “Partner” in crime pic.twitter.com/vALkmkp9FV — Alt Vice President Mike Pence #NeverAgain (@PenceConscience) March 4, 2018

Trump and her husband accompanied the president to the Gridiron dinner on Saturday night, where they exchanged good-natured jokes with members of the press corps and the Gridoron Club and Foundation. The president poked fun at Kushner, according to a report by The Hollywood Reporter.

“We were late tonight, because Jared could not get through security,” he reportedly said. He picked on other members of his cabinet and staff as well, noting his ability to laugh at himself.

“Nobody does self-deprecating humor better than I do. It’s not even close,” said President Trump. “I was very excited to receive this invitation and ruin your evening in person. That’s why I accepted.”