Ivanka Trump Branded as ‘Monster’ After Bringing up Chicago Gun Violence After Mass Shootings

Ivanka Trump’s comments about violence in Chicago amid the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio led to many upset Twitter users lashing out. President Donald Trump’s daughter chose to highlight the windy city having its most violent weekend this year, as she discussed the shootings that dominated headlines.

“As we grieve over the evil mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, let us not overlook that Chicago experienced its deadliest weekend of the year,” Trump posted in the first tweet.

“With 7 dead and 52 wounded near a playground in the Windy City– and little national outrage or media coverage – we mustn’t become numb to the violence faced by inner city communities every day,” she added, ending her thread. Twitter users were appalled with the businesswoman’s choice to bring up other tragedies while discussing the shooting, with some followers accusing her of moving focus to other issues.

oh my god, you monster. — Melania (@sister_w) August 6, 2019

“As we grieve over the evil mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, let us not overlook that your dad is a white supremacist whose bigotry and violent rhetoric, combined with Republican inaction on gun control, fuels this violence,” another user wrote.

“Also lets not forget that without the shooters spouting your fathers own words, you would have ignored these statistics from Chicago. We can see what you are doing – trying to shift focus form the culpability of your father,” another Twitter user responded.

“What is #IvankaTrump and the Trump White House doing to stop inner city violence like in Chicago??” another user wrote in response to her tweet.

“Maybe you can point to all the other times you’ve expressed outrage for the violence in our inner cities, so inexplicably ignored by the media…” another Twitter user commented. “Conveniently using a horrible event in Chicago and feigning concern in order to switch the narrative is… So. Very. Trumpian.”

Twenty-two people were killed, and 27 injured in the shooting in El Paso, with the incident being investigated as a hate crime after the shooter released a manifesto claiming he was targeting immigrants. In Dayton, nine were killed Sunday morning.

Addressing the shootings in a press conference at the White House Monday morning, President Donald Trump called them “an attack upon our nation and a crime against all of humanity.”

“In one voice, our nation must condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy,” he said. “These sinister ideologies must be defeated. Hate has no place in America.”

Many critics have pointed to Trump’s messages in recent campaign rallies as similar to the language used by the suspect in the El Paso shooting. Many on social media, including El Paso native and former congressman Beto O’Rourke, have accused Trump of empowering white domestic terrorists with his words.