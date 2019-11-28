Is Starbucks Open on Thanksgiving?

Thanksgiving 2019 will not stop you from getting your Starbucks! The beloved coffee chain will be open with a special schedule on the holiday to provide your favorite drinks and snacks as you prepare for your special plans for the day.

“Starbucks stores are a gathering place for the community and customers use our stores to connect over coffee in different ways every day,” a spokesperson for the coffee company told Heavy. “We are happy to welcome customers on Thanksgiving in select store locations. Store hours vary by location, and stores may occasionally adjust their hours based on business and customer needs. Specific store hours can be found by visiting our website at Starbucks.com/store-locator.”

The coffee shop will also be participating in Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year.

Happy Thanksgiving! If you work today, good luck. Luckily you get holiday pay & (hopefully) same-day tips.

If you don’t work, enjoy the day off. If you come into a store… please be nice to us and tip. We’d like to eat and relax, too. #Thanksgiving #starbucks — Barista Problems (@baristaproblem0) November 28, 2019

Some of the deals coming to the stores include:

Purchase a gray Brewed Refill Tumbler for $40 and receive a FREE Grande Brewed Coffee or Hot Tea when the tumbler is brought back to a participating Starbucks store during the month of January. The tumbler is available for a limited time, while supplies last.

Get a sparkling tumbler, which is available in pink, black and green, for a value price of $9.95 each. They are available now for a limited time, while supplies last.

On Cyber Monday, spend $20 or more on a Starbucks eGift card and receive a $5 eGift card FREE! The limit is one per person.

Make sure to check the hours for your local Starbucks chain on the site. Whether that means they will only be open for a few hours or their plans to stay open later to accommodate for Black Friday shoppers, better to know before driving over to your nearest shop.

Other restaurants also expected to be open during the holiday include (check times here): Applebee’s, Bahama Breeze, Baker’s Square, Black Angus Steakhouse, Bob Evans, Boston Market, Buca di Beppo, Burger King, The Capital Grille, Carrabba’s Italian Grille, Cooper’s Hawke & Winery, Del Taco, Denny’s, Dunkin’, El Pollo Loco, Famous Dave’s, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse, Fogo de Chão, Golden Corral, Hard Rock Cafe, Hooters, IHOP, McDonald’s and many others.