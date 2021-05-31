Is Chick-fil-A Open or Closed on Memorial Day 2021?

✖

Chick-fil-A is famous for being closed on Sundays, but what about holidays like Memorial Day? If you're craving a chicken sandwich, you can rejoice in the fact that most Chick-fil-A restaurants will be open on Memorial Day 2021 — although hours vary and are limited.

Chick-fil-A noted on its website that most restaurants will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time on Memorial Day. But you should check your local franchise, as some restaurants might choose to open earlier or close later. Check the hours and locations near you here or click on "Find a Restaurant" on the website.

While fast foodies know it's a no-brainer that Chick-fil-A locations are always closed on Sundays, holidays are trickier because the franchise only closes up shop on specific holidays. Chick-fil-A is typically closed on Christmas Day, Christmas Eve and Thanksgiving — but Memorial Day is not included in the holidays the chain closes for. The federal holiday, which commemorates military personnel who died in the service, is seen as the unofficial start to summer and is also a popular day for cookouts.

If you do decide to visit Chick-fil-A on Memorial Day, you may be affected by the sauce shortage that the chain confirmed earlier this month. A company spokesperson revealed that due to distribution issues, a number of locations were instructed to hand out only one packet of Chick-fil-A sauce per customer due to the lack of supply.

Other major restaurants that are expected to be open on Memorial Day are Arby's, Bojangles, Burger King, Chipotle, Dairy Queen, Domino's, Dunkin', Jimmy John's, KFC, Krispy Kreme, McDonald's, Panera Bread, Papa John's Pizza, Pizza Hut, Shake Shack, Sonic Drive-In, Starbucks, Subway, Taco Bell, Wendy's and White Castle. It should be noted that you may need to call your local franchise to confirm their hours as not all chains regularly update their websites.

According to a recent survey by data and tech company Numerator, 44% of consumers expect to return to normal holiday celebrations by Memorial Day as COVID-19 vaccinations increase and economies reopen. That number rises to 59% for the Fourth of July.