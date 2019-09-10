iPhone 11 Three-Eye Design Has Twitter in Uproar Before Apple Event

Apple users are already dragging the iPhone 11 design on social media ahead of the device’s reveal on Tuesday morning. Apple is holding an announcement event in Cupertino, California on Tuesday morning, where it is expected to reveal its iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. If the leaked “Three-Eyed Design” is correct, it may not go as well as the company hopes.

Early reports suggested that Apple’s latest iPhone will have a three-eyed design, with some mock-up images even making the rounds online. According to a report by The Inquirer, the triple-camera system, or “Three-Eyed” design will come on all three version of the new phone. The three lenses will be set into a square-shaped array, offering users different ways to take photos.

As with any significant change, users are split over the idea. In particular, many seem hesitant to accept the design aesthetically. On Tuesday morning, Twitter filled with memes and jokes about how the three-eyed phone was simply ugly.

“Steve Jobs didn’t die for this incredibly ugly design,” one person tweeted.

“I think it looks ugly!” declared another.

Many people joked that the new design set a dangerous precedent, and that before long the next iPhone would include more a and more lenses each year. Others mocked the rising prices of iPhones, wondering which internal organ they would have to sell to afford the new device.

What you design after watching too much Game of Thrones.#iPhone11 pic.twitter.com/lDK6bbdEjG — Dr. Ayigbe Borla Bird 🇬🇭 (@Mr_Ceyram) September 10, 2019

Some people thought that the three-eyed design was in line with Apple’s usual “upgrade cycle.” They pointed out a pattern in which every third version of the iPhone includes a major upgrade to the camera. Since this is the year that lines up with that cycle, they figure the leak is accurate.

There is no way to be sure until the event itself, however. We do know that Apple will hold a big release event on Tuesday at its California headquarters. The company will live-stream the event, which begins at 10 a.m. PT or 1 p.m. ET.

Other announcements are expected at this event too. According to a report by CNN, Apple could announce a full line of new hardware, including MacBooks, iPads, Apple Watches and more.

The iPhone X design cycle comes to end this year. Apple transitioned to a three year iPhone cycle with the introduction of the iPhone 6 in 2014. 2020 is expected to be a big year for iPhone.#AppleEvent #iPhone11 pic.twitter.com/NMZM9Y2UKn — iNews  (@iNews_of_Apple) September 5, 2019

However, there are a few changes that the company is surprisingly expected not to announce. This notably includes 5G capable devices, which Samsung is bringing to market later this year. 5G is supposed to reach the U.S. later this year, and falling short of that service could be a big loss for Apple.

The Apple event begins at 1 p.m. ET. The livestream is available here.