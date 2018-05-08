IKEA Fans Furious After Store’s Opening Delayed

IKEA fans in Exeter, England, were not happy recently when they showed up to a new store opening on May 1 only to find that the opening had been delayed until May 10, Devon Live reports.

The store had announced that it would open on May 1, with the store’s website listing that Tuesday as the opening date, as well as Google listings. However, when potential shoppers arrived, they were turned away, with the opening having been pushed back to May 10.

As some shoppers had traveled significant distances to get to the store, there were more than a few unhappy customers. One shopper even drove two hours from nearby Falmouth to attend the opening.

IKEA said that the delay was due to snowy weather that impacted the area and caused a change to the work schedule. The new opening date was announced at the end of March, but it seems Google did not change to reflect the news.

People tweeted their disappointment.

“I’m really disappointed such a massive firm can’t change its webpage to reflect when your new Exeter store opens, thousands have travelled to but turned away without so much as a sorry,” one person noted.

“Drove all the way to Exeter IKEA from Falmouth only to find out that it was closed due to a ‘2 foot flood,’ which quite frankly, I could drink,” wrote another. “Had nothing on the website about the closure – WASTE OF ME TIME I WANTED CANDLES AND PLANTS INIT IKEA. C’mon now.”

