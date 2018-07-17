IHOP Celebrates Anniversary With 60-cent Pancakes

The International House of Pancakes is turning 60-years-old, and to celebrate, IHOP is offering customers 60 cent pancakes.

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m Tuesday, July 17, customers dining at the world-famous IHOP can get three buttermilk pancakes for 60 cents while supplies last in honor of the chain’s 60th anniversary.

Videos by PopCulture.com

We’re throwing a 60th birthday party at our House this Tuesday, July 17 from 7a-7p. 60¢ short stacks. Invite whoever. pic.twitter.com/KT3CsxOsJl — IHOP (@IHOP) July 13, 2018

Customers were quick to chime in, wishing the pancake chain happy birthday.

“To celebrate six decades of pancakin’ and the love our guests have shown us since we first opened our doors back in 1958, we’re treating folks to a 60-cent short stack of our world-famous buttermilk pancakes – the pancake that started it all,” IHOP’s chief marketing officer Brad Haley said in a statement.

While many were eager to celebrate the deal, others were a bit more hesitant following the IHOb fiasco last month.

“No thanks. Lost my business with the burger name gimmick. Went to Waffle House and discovered their waffles,” one person wrote.

No thanks. Lost my business with the burger name gimmick. Went to @WaffleHouse and discovered their waffles 🔥. — CJC_OUfan (@DugalMcPC) July 13, 2018

“This is confusing pancakes or burgers lol?” another person asked.

This is confusing pancakes or burgers lol? — jcas (@jcasmyth) July 13, 2018

The International House of Pancakes recently had an identity crisis, briefly flipping its “p” upside down to a “b” to become the International House of Burgers in a name change that had many confused. However, the chain eventually went back to its syrupy roots, announcing that the name change had all been for the sake of fun in an attempt to promote its newest burgers, incluing the Big Brunch and the Cowboy BBQ, all of which are be made with 100% USDA Choice beef.

“That’s right, IHOP! We’d never turn our back on pancakes (except for that time we faked it to promote our new burgers),” the company stated in a tweet.

We’re giving away 60¢ short stacks on July 17 from 7a-7p for IHOP’s 60th birthday. That’s right, IHOP! We’d never turn our back on pancakes (except for that time we faked it to promote our new burgers) pic.twitter.com/KsbkMJhKuf — IHOP (@IHOP) July 9, 2018

“When we launched our new Ultimate Steakburgers last month, we were blown away by the public’s reaction to our IHOb campaign since, ultimately, it demonstrated how much love there is for the IHOP brand and our pancakes,” Haley said of the brief name change.

The company also later responded to fans claiming “We were always IHOP, we just had some burgers to bromote,” and “The blan was to get beople talking about our new burgers. And it worked.”