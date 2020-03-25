Iconic Brand Logos Reimagined During Ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic

The world is changing fast due to the coronavirus pandemic, and companies are scrambling to keep up. As symbols of Jure Tovrljan has re-imagined some iconic brand logos to reflect the new reality. The result is a striking set of now viral images.

Tovrljan’s work circuclated widely on social media this week as more and more people are stuck inside. The Slovenia-based artist had the idea for his new series about a week ago, according to a report by Fast Company, and said that he decided to share it after social media platforms “were flooded with cheap memes about the topic.” He redesigned 12 logos recognizable all over the globe, feeling that it would drive home the world-changing impact of this pandemic on the economy and society as a whole.

“I tried to find something in every brand that communicates perfectly in normal circumstances, but is wrong in these difficult times — mermaid without a mask, Nike telling us to simply do it, Mastercard circles overlapping,” Tovrljan said. “If you turn it completely around, it becomes even more powerful.”

Here is a look at Tovrljan’s logos as they spread across social media.

Starbucks

Tovrljan told reporters that the iconic Starbucks mermaid gave him his first idea for his logo series. He imagined her with a surgical mask on, and after a couple of tweaks, decided to take on a full series.

Olympics

The Olympic rings separated is one of the most powerful of Tovrljan’s series. The rings typically represent strength through unity, but in this case, nothing could be less safe than coming together.

LinkedIn

Slovenia-based creative director Jure Tovrljan has reimagined famous logos to make them reflect the difficulties of social distancing.

With many people around the world working from home now — if they can work at all — Tovrljan turned the professional social media logo for LinkedIn on its head.

Good Year

Presumably venting about the outlook for 2020, Tovrljan dubbed Goodyear Tires “Bad Year” for the time being. Viewers agreed it was more reflective of the way things are going right now.

MasterCard

Another simple logo, MasterCard, was completely transformed by separating the two overlapping circles. For many people, the implications of this logo are even more frightening than the Olympic rings, as the pandemic is driving many people into economic anxiety.

NBA & Nike

Sports were quick to fall by the wayside with the coronavirus pandemic, turning the classic NBA logo into a man lying on his side idly looking at a laptop. Meanwhile, Nike’s logo remains the same, but its slogan is turned on its head — asking customers to do anything but go out and spread the virus more.

Corona

Finally, Tovrljan took on Corona beer itself, suggesting that the company needs to find a new name and fast to escape a branding disaster.

