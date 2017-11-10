Husband Sleeps Next to Wife’s Corpse to Grieve

A man in England slept next to his wife’s corpse for six days in order to help him grieve.

Russell Davison, a leasing agent, kept his wife’s body at their Derby, England home after she tragically lost her battle to cervical cancer, the New York Post reported. Unable to bear the thought of seeing his wife taken away in a body bag, Davison says that he washed and dressed his wife’s body before placing her in a coffin in their room. He alleged that it helped him and their children grieve her loss.

“For a long time I have been determined to have Wendy at home when she died,” Davison said. “I did not want her in the mortuary or handed over to a funeral director, I wanted us to take care of her ourselves at our family home, and have her in our bedroom so I could sleep in the same room… The idea of her being taken away in a plastic body bag hours after death is so alien to us all now we really don’t think we could have taken it.”

Wendy Davison had been diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2006 and was told three years ago that she only had six months to live. Instead of undergoing chemotherapy and radiation, she opted for a natural health regimen, and she and her husband bought a mobile home and traveled around Europe. They returned to their Derby, England home in September of last year when her pain became unbearable.

Now, Russell Davison wants people to know that remaining close to a loved one after their death shouldn’t be taboo.

“We have been fooled by TV and films into thinking there is something to be scared about with dead bodies — there is not, I can assure you.”