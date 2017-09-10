This Hurricane Irma News Clip Has Already Been Retweeted Over 20,000 Times

As numerous videos of Hurricane Irma’s destruction pour in, one clip is going viral for a completely different reason.

This dude really evacuating Florida on rollerblades #HurricaneIrma pic.twitter.com/6ITR1anDeK — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 9, 2017

A CBS News reporter was on location in Miami before the city began to flood. But as she begins her stand-up, a man comes up from the right side of the frame on rollerblades. He speeds past the reporter, who doesn’t bat an eye at the passerby.

While it didn’t phase her, viewers were taken aback by the amusing clip. The guy is hurrying through the frame as the rest of Miami’s streets are empty.

The clip went viral when Barstool Sports shared it with the caption “This dude really evacuating Florida on rollerblades.”

The clip has been retweeted nearly 21,000 times and liked 42,000 times.

Twitter users naturally had some run reactions to the clip that range from comparing the man’s speed/form to Get Out‘s Walter to citing the Disney Channel original movie Brink!.

