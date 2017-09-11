Watch: Hurricane Irma Causes ‘Whiteout’ Conditions Due to Heavy Rain

Hurricane Irma has officially made landfall in Florida, and one of the major side-effects of its presence is the “whiteout conditions” it’s created.

“You can’t see a thing out there!” Powerful winds and rain create whiteout conditions as #Irma hits Fort Myers, FL https://t.co/5Kz3EN1ESV pic.twitter.com/SglVc99jGq — ABC News (@ABC) September 10, 2017

In a video posted by ABC News on Twitter, residents of Fort Meyers, Florida recorded the shocking conditions of blinding rain that are occurring due to Hurricane Irma.

“You can’t see a thing out there,” Jayson Simonson, the resident filming, can be heard saying in the background. “It’s all grey.”

Simonson then opens the sliding door to his balcony and steps out to film the blinding rain first hand.

“The power is just unbelievable. I’ve never seen anything like this in my life,” Simonson says.

“The palm trees are pretty impressive,” Simonson remarks at the endurance of a cluster of palm trees below him.

Hurricane Irma has officially made landfall in Florida, and a new report suggests that the storm could potentially change the course of history for the panhandle state.

Rolling Stone reports when Irma was swirling away as a category five storm, the sheer energy output was like nothing we’ve ever seen in the modern world. At one point, its winds were packing nearly 100 terajoules of energy, which is more than the atomic bomb that was dropped on Hiroshima if it were repeatedly exploding.

This means that the outsized energy output of Irma has more destructive potential that is more than three times of what Hurricane Harvey’s was.

It also means that Irma’s destructive potential could be more than six times worse than Hurricane Andrew, which tore through Florida in 1992 as a category five storm.

At the current time, Irma has been downgraded to a category three storm, but with as much as it has changed over the course of the last week, it could potentially upgrade back to a four or a five at any time.