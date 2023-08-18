Hurricane Hilary Reaches Category 4, Set to Make 'Significant Impacts' in Southern California

Hurricane Hilary has reached Category 4 strength and is set to make "significant impacts" in Southern California. Fox Weather reports that the storm is moving into the southeast United States. It will bring heavy rainfall that will last through the weekend and into the early part of next week.

Additionally, the National Hurricane Center has issued an advisory, explaining, "Heavy rainfall associated with Hilary will begin well in advance of the center, from the Baja California Peninsula into the Southwestern United States. Preparations for the impacts of flooding from rainfall should be completed as soon as possible, as heavy rain will increase ahead of the center on Saturday. In the Southwestern United States, flash, urban, and arroyo flooding is expected, with the potential for dangerous and locally catastrophic impacts."

The NHC added, "Hurricane conditions are expected within portions of the hurricane warning area along the west-central coast of the Baja California Peninsula Saturday night and are possible in the Hurricane Watch area. Tropical storm conditions are possible by late Sunday in portions of southern California where a Tropical Storm Watch is in effect. Large swells generated by Hilary will affect portions of the coast of southwestern Mexico, the Baja California peninsula, and south California over the next few days. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions."

It is certainly unusual that a hurricane is hitting California, with one expert calling the situation "unprecedented." Speaking to CBS News, Weather Channel hurricane and storm specialist Greg Postel said, "It is rare – indeed nearly unprecedented in the modern record – to have a tropical system like this move through Southern California."

Postel also said there will likely be "damaging wind gusts" at higher elevations, and swells along the coast. "On the forecast track, the center of Hilary will move close to the west coast of the Baja California peninsula over the weekend and reach southern California by Sunday night," the hurricane center said. "Hilary is expected to weaken to a tropical storm by Sunday afternoon before it reaches southern California."

The NHC noted that heavy rainfall will be the most significant impact of the storm. "Hilary is expected to produce rainfall amounts of 3 to 6 inches, with isolated maximum amounts up to 10 inches, across portions of the Baja California Peninsula through Sunday night," the center stated. "Flash and urban flooding, locally catastrophic, will be possible, especially in the northern portions of the peninsula."

The center continued, "Heavy rainfall in association with Hilary is expected to impact the Southwestern United States through next Wednesday, peaking on Sunday and Monday. Rainfall amounts of 3 to 6 inches, with isolated amounts of 10 inches, are expected across portions of southern California and southern Nevada. Dangerous to locally catastrophic flooding will be possible. Elsewhere across portions of the Western United States, rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are expected, resulting in localized flash flooding."