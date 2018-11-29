Beth Chapman Expresses Condolences Over Humboldt Broncos Loss, Shares Health Update

Beth Chapman is feeling incredibly emotional after news broke Saturday that a bus carrying junior hockey team, the Humboldt Broncos crashed and claimed 15 lives, mostly between the ages of 16 and 20 years old.

“My heart goes out to all the families who woke up to this today may God rest their Lil souls and bring peace to your families,” Chapman posted to her Facebook page alongside a crying emoji.

In addition to sharing the post on her Facebook, the wife of Dog the Bounty Hunter auto-shared to Twitter, garnering response from her fans, along with condolences to the families and victims of the crash.

Amid the condolences and sympathies shared over the incredible loss rocking the local community of the Canadian province, Saskatchewan, a fan asked Chapman how she was doing following her battle with cancer.

“I’m doing much better thank you for your concern our hearts are heavy for Canada‘s loss,” she wrote, moving the attention away from herself and onto the victims of the bus crash.

As previously reported, a tractor-trailer T-boned the bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos Jr. ‘A’ Hockey Club collided Friday night in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan. The team was on their way to play a game in Nipawin, two hours north of the capital, Saskatoon and was 20 minutes away from their destination when the crash took place.

In an updated report from the CTV News, 15 people have died, 14 others are injured.

Eight of the dead have been identified as Humboldt Broncos head coach Darcy Haugan, captain Logan Schatz, 20, and players Adam Herold, 16, Logan Hunter, 18, Jaxon Joseph, 20, Stephen Wack, 21, and Logan Boulet, 21. Play-by-play radio announcer Tyler Bieber, who was travelling with the team, has also been confirmed dead.

In images of the scene, both vehicles can be seen partially overturned with the truck’s cargo littered across a snowy field, while the front end of the team’s bus is completely damaged.

The team of 28 people is part of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) and open to players aged 16 to 20. It is reported that 13 of the Humboldt Broncos players are from Saskatchewan, 10 from Alberta, and one from Manitoba.

While holding back tears, the league’s president, Bill Chow told reporters in a press conference that the “worst nightmare has happened.”

“Our condolences to everybody involved, our condolences to the families, our condolences to the injured,” he said.

The Humboldt Broncos released a statement late Friday night announcing the news on its website, extending their sympathies to the families and staff.

“Our thoughts and prayers are extended to the families of our staff and athletes as well as to all who have been impacted by this horrible tragedy. Our Broncos family is in shock as we try to come to grips with our incredible loss,” Broncos President Kevin Garinger said in the release.

