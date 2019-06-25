Beth Chapman Health Update: Why a Medically Induced Coma Was Necessary

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman was reportedly placed into a medically induced coma over the weekend because it was the best way doctors could help her.

Sources told TMZ emergency responders “found it incredibly difficult” to help Chapman, 51, on the ambulance ride to the Honolulu hospital. When she got to the emergency room, she was “in a lot of pain” and needed oxygen. Doctors tried to treat her, but she started pulling the lines doctors used to give her fluids and medications.

It became so difficult to treat her that she was put under “mild sedation,” which still was not enough. Doctors agreed to put her in a medically-induced coma to better treat her, and she has been in a coma for almost two full days.

A short time before TMZ‘s latest update was published, sources told The Blast Chapman is “touch and go” and her family is praying for her recovery.

Members of Chapman’s family, including Duane “Dog” Chapman, are by her side. Two of their children, Bonnie Chapman and Garry Dee Chapman, flew from the mainland U.S. to be with their mother.

After arriving in Hawaii, Bonnie shared a brief update on her Instagram Story, writing, “There’s not much of an update I can give, I can say she’s getting good care. I know you guys wanted more, but y’know it’s a coma, much much [sic] can be updated.”

On Sunday morning, the Chapmans confirmed Chapman was in a medically induced coma in the intensive care unit at Queen’s Medical Center. Duane later asked fans for their prayers, tweeting, “Please say your prayers for Beth right now thank you love you.”

TMZ previously reported that dispatchers received a 911 call from the family’s home Saturday morning, reporting a “chocking” emergency.

Chapman has been fighting throat cancer since 2017. She was thought to be cancer free, but her doctors discovered it returned in November 2018. She was also hospitalized briefly in April after she had trouble breathing.

Despite her health problems, Chapman co-starred in Dog’s Most Wanted, a new series following Chapman and Duane as they hunt down criminals on most wanted lists. The series will air on WGN America next year.

On Monday, WGN sent their thoughts and prayers to Chapman.

“[WGN America] and [Dog’s Most Wanted] are sending our thoughts and prayers to [Chapman],” the statement read. “We’ve come to know Beth as a strong, powerful fighter and we have hope that she will recover soon to rejoin her beloved family.”