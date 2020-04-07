‘How to Spend Your Stimulus’ Becomes Meme Ahead of Checks’ Arrivals

As more details about how the federal government’s coronavirus emergency relief checks will work out have surfaced, Twitter users dreamed how they planned to spend the money. The checks are meant to help Americans during the economic downturn caused by the pandemic, which has forced businesses across the country to shut down while people stay home to slow the virus’ spread. Although many do not qualify for the check, it did not stop people from using the #HowToSpendYourStimulus hashtag.

The stimulus checks are part of the $2 trillion CARES Act President Donald Trump signed back on March 27. Individuals will receive payments up to $1,200 as checks or via direct deposit. However, there are several qualifications people must meet. Some college students, immigrants without Social Security numbers and disabled adults claimed as defendants on a family member’s tax return will not receive a check. People must have filed tax returns in either 2018 or 2019 to qualify. Since babies born in 2020 were not listed by their parents, they will not qualify for the $500 checks sent to the parents of children 17 or younger.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Since the point of the stimulus check is to help out those in need, the government has set income levels to qualify. Single residents with an adjusted gross income under $99,000 or anyone who files as the head of a household earning less than $146,000 will quality. If your adjusted gross income is under $75,000, you will get the full $1,200. However, if you earn over that, the number decreases by $5 for ever $100 over. If you earn over $99,000, you will not receive a check at all.

‘A Baby Goat in Pajamas’

Let’s be honest, that sucker is probably covering the late fees and interest rates then MAYBE some of the bills. #HowToSpendYourStimulus pic.twitter.com/AsORbndB4I — Kyrabe Stories – Personal Development Blogger (@KyrabeStories) April 6, 2020

The next concern for many is the timing for the checks. The first people who get the checks will be those who have direct deposit information on file with the IRS. On April 2, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said those Americans could see the checks within two weeks. Mnuchin said the government will also set up a web portal for other Americans to provide their information for the checks.

‘I Don’t Get One’

#HowToSpendYourStimulus I don’t get one because I was disabled and living in poverty before the Covid. pic.twitter.com/1vItLkMUzm — emmy 🖤 (@SpaceMonkey_X) April 6, 2020

Unfortunately, it is not possible to track the checks, but the IRS has outlined everything you need to know about the checks at its website. The IRS also extended the 2019 tax filing deadline to July 15, 2020. The IRS also asks Americans not to call about the stimulus checks. Instead, its website will be updated.

‘Tiger King’ Jokes

#HowToSpendYourStimulus



I’m buying the first tiger for my tiger farm errrr I mean my cat sanctuary. pic.twitter.com/1amQoXLjH0 — Jon C. (@pdogassassin) April 6, 2020

Of course, there were plenty of Tiger King related jokes to be made. Several suggested they would use the money to buy a tiger or start a tiger sanctuary. The Netflix series has been at the top of everyone’s minds since it was released as most people began self-isolating.

Toilet Paper Jokes

#HowToSpendYourStimulus

Toilet paper for my neighborhood because I’m a giver. pic.twitter.com/pkyPUvWqbc — Yes, I said it. (@JustLaugh_13) April 6, 2020

Others made jokes about using the money to buy as much toilet paper as possible. Toilet paper has become a hot commodity and nearly impossible to find in stores. While some joked about getting toilet paper themselves, others said they would buy some to give out to their neighbors.

‘Pay it Back’

Me not spending mine so I can pay it back next year #HowToSpendYourStimulus pic.twitter.com/OB59q4LLhO — Kim Young🏐 (@mysitc_celtic81) April 7, 2020

Another common joke was “pay it back.” Some suggested they would not spend it, instead holding it back so they could use it to pay taxes next year. Others also want to help those less fortunate than themselves.

#HowToSpendYourStimulus

Until I have a new job, I’m not spending a dime of it; my bank bills over the next few months will eat through it if I can’t find work (bills at $300 a month, it’ll last 4 months).

Now if I can find work, what I have left will pay back Mom for helping me. — Brandan W. Wilson (@brandanofpueblo) April 6, 2020

‘Give it to Charity’

Some Twitter users are in a charitable mood. Instead of spending it on themselves, many suggested they would donate the money to charities helping the coronavirus relief effort. The U.S. has more than 366,000 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Monday night, according to Johns Hopkins University. There are more than 10,700 deaths recorded.