How to Get Your New iPhone Battery and How Long It Will Take

It might take longer than expected to get your iPhone battery replacement, as Apple customers across the country found their stores to be out of batteries.

Last week, Apple agreed to sell battery replacements for $29 instead of $79 after it apologized about iPhones slowing down as they get older.

The affected models include the iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. According to Fortune, Apple plans on releasing an iOS update to fix the battery issue for the iPhone 8 and iPhone X.

Now that the holidays are over, Apple users have been rushing to their local stores to take advantage of the deal. Unfortunately, once they get there, they are facing long lines and being told their stores are out of batteries.

Even after making appointments at a Genius Bar, people found it impossible to get a battery replacement. The Washington Post‘s Geoffrey A. Fowler wrote that he showed up to his appointment, only to find out that he had to go on a waiting list.

Even with an Apple Genius Bar appointment, I’m in a weeks-long queue behind “thousands” of others at my SF store alone to get a $29 iPhone battery. My Genius predicted battery stock levels may not be back to normal until SUMMER, tho Apple hasn’t commented. https://t.co/nseRg8rAKc — Geoffrey A. Fowler (@geoffreyfowler) January 4, 2018

To get that appointment, you have to log on to GetSupport.Apple.com, select iPhone, then Battery and then Battery Replacement.

You can make the appointment at an Apple store, or an authorized repair shop like Best Buy. But again, even after getting that replacement, there’s no chance you’ll get it right away. Many stores are booked.

If you want to mail-in your iPhone because you don’t live near an Apple store, you can sign up at GetSupport.Apple.com as well. However, they charge a $7 shipping fee. Of course, if you do that, you’ll need a backup phone or be ok without a phone for days.

Plenty of other Apple users took to Twitter to complain about not getting the battery. Apple said the low price will be effective through the end of the year.

So, I went to the Apple store today to exchange my battery in my older iPhone. They don’t have them in stock yet and don’t expect them for at least 3 weeks! — Dick Weitzenhoffer (@dickweit45) January 3, 2018

You can now make an appointment at Apple Genius Bar to replace your iPhone battery, but good luck finding a place that has any openings. You can also send your phone to Apple to have them replace it and mail it back to you.https://t.co/y1chOLCQiN — So Sez Chey (@chey_cobb) January 4, 2018