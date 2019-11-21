10 Hilariously Wrong Things Twitter Users are ‘Gonna Tell Their Kids’

Twitter is making parenting plans in a new meme format that will have the next generation very confused. The joke has exploded in popularity this week, with users sharing false information they have strong convictions about nonetheless. Hopefully, the children will be able to sort out the truth.

Twitter often gets into these ruts with specific joke formats that get harder and harder to understand as they go on. In this case, it relies on the phrase “I’m gonna tell my kids this is __,” alongside an image of something that is definitely not that thing.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to the database Know Your Meme, the apparent origin of the joke this time around is Twitter user Lil Brutus. They posted a photo of the Dragon Ball character Mr. Popo on Sept. 19, just as a controversial picture of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wearing blackface was resurfacing.

I gonna tell my kids in 2055 that this was Justin Trudeau pic.twitter.com/7u760IU8qf — 🌎🌹 Lil.Brutus🌹 🌍 (@Wake_n_Bacon) September 19, 2019

“I[‘m] gonna tell my kids in 2055 that this was Justin Trudeau,” they wrote.

The format has proven to be incredibly versatile, as Twitter bends and twists it every which way. It can be hard to tell where a meme is heading when it starts out, but at this point, the “Gonna Tell My Kids” joke has been used by corporate accounts, TV show accounts and public figures. It seems safe to say that it will be added to the annals of meme history.

Here’s a look at some of the funniest inaccurate things Twitter is going to tell its kids.

Jim Halpert

gonna tell my kids this was dwight schrute pic.twitter.com/WK9VCk5lH3 — ivana oh nana (@iguaannaa) November 20, 2019

Starting off with a simple one, the official Twitter account of The Office referenced a classic episode ot cash in on this joke. It was from the time Randall Park posed as Jim as part of a prank on Dwight, which Pam got in on and everything.

Fans took it one step further, posting the time Jim posed as Dwight for a similar prank. Hopefully, future generations will be able to watch The Office for themselves without being told who everyone is.

‘Game of Thrones’

gonna tell my kids they ruled the seven kingdoms together pic.twitter.com/SO8vIaAsvM — richa— (@godessclarke) November 20, 2019

One fan decided to take advantage of this format to re-write the ending of Game of Thrones. They announce that they are going to tell their kids that Jon Snow and Daenerys “ruled the seven kingdoms together,” which is certainly a more cheerful outcome than we got on screen.

‘Jersey Shore’ is Now in Session

Gonna tell my kids this is the Supreme Court pic.twitter.com/3V7gtrHYOa — Helpme, Esq. (@studyworkcry) November 19, 2019

Another person decided to re-write history and put the cast of Jersey Shore in charge of the judicial branch of government. There is no telling how powerful these reality stars would be if “Gym, Tan, Laundry” was an established legal precedent.

Danny DeVito

I’m gonna tell my kids this is Danny DeVito pic.twitter.com/FglUvA5f8z — pat tobin (@tastefactory) November 19, 2019

The rise of this meme format just so happened to coincide with the release of The Mandalorian on Disney+, and with it, the universal love of a new character — “Baby Yoda.” Still, some users think they could convince their future children that this lovable green puppet is actually beloved TV and movie star Danny DeVito.

Princess Amidala

Gonna tell my kids this was Amidala. pic.twitter.com/7Zxwa2yAnA — Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) November 20, 2019

Of course, The Mandalorian has a general surge of Star Wars love in effect, and journalist Jamie Jirak took the opportunity to crack wise about Princess Amidala in the prequel films. For those that don’t remember — or have blocked it from their memory — Amidala used a body double in the movies, so many people were actually convinced that this person was the princess.

Mouse Rat

Gonna tell my kids these were The Beatles pic.twitter.com/DG5uaugkSu — no context parks and rec (@nocontextpawnee) November 20, 2019

Over the years on Parks and Recreation, Andy (Chris Pratt)’s band Mouse Rat became less and less of a focus. Still, a meme account thought it could make a strong case years from now that this DMB-loving group was actually rock ‘n roll royalty.

‘Harriet’

White Entertainment Executives in 1994:



“I’m going to tell my kids that this was Harriet Tubman”. pic.twitter.com/s9ZF8oJZvT — ESSENCE (@Essence) November 20, 2019

This week, the Los Angeles Times revealed that a studio executive in 1994 suggested that Julia Roberts play Harriet Tubman on-screen. This baffled social media to no end, and left many people grateful that this casting never took effect. It also provided a great opportunity for one Twitter user to mislead their kids.

Big Little Avengers

telling my kids these were the avengers pic.twitter.com/YzMJWZWwVD — best of bll (@archivesbll) November 20, 2019

The Avengers may have dominated the box office for this entire decade, but the ladies of HBO’s Big Little Lies had their fair share of cultural impact as well. One Twitter user saw no reason to get their kids into super hero movies when the drama series is right there.

TeenNick Revisionism

Telling my kids this was 2 Chainz pic.twitter.com/I2WRvnDFsi — Carlosss (@PapiiiiLos) November 20, 2019

There are a lot of very specific Nickelodeon memes out there right now, owing to the fact that Victorious was recently added to Netflix. Fans have clearly been re-watching their favorites and digging up deep cuts for social media.

In this case, someone noticed the similarity between T-Bo (Bobby Bowman) from iCarly and rapper 2Chainz.

President Fieri

Gonna tell my kids I was the 16th President pic.twitter.com/HxK0PcB49w — Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) November 20, 2019

Finally, celebrity food critic Guy Fieri was one of the first people to turn this meme format on himself as he photoshopped his face onto a portrait of President Abraham Lincoln. Fieri might have a little trouble convincing his kids that he was the 16th Commander in Chief — mostly because they are now adults — but he got an A for effort nonetheless.