High School Student Speaks out After Teacher Asks If She’s Wearing Bra

One Southern California high school student is speaking out against her school’s administration after she was reprimanded for not wearing a bra to school.

BHS is so out of line. Now they want to dress code you for not wearing a bra. My underwear is none of there business. pic.twitter.com/HgocMryaGB — ®emy (@remyaltuna) August 17, 2017

Remy Altuna told Yahoo! Style that she visited the assistant principal’s office at Beaumont High School to get a paper signed when she was reprimanded for her outfit.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In a tweet that has since garnered both local and national media attention, the 16-year-old wrote, “BHS is so out of line. Now they want to dress code you for not wearing a bra. My underwear is none of there [sic] business.”

“She said that my shirt was low cut; then she asked if I was wearing a bra,” Remy said. “She went on to say that because I wasn’t wearing a bra, she didn’t want people to think anything bad of me or talk inappropriately or have anything bad to say.”

While Beaumont High School’s dress code states that shirts “must cover all parts of undergarments and shall not be low cut or revealing,” it does not specifically mention bras.

Remy told Yahoo! that she didn’t feel the need to wear a bra, and if she had worn one, it would have shown beneath her top, violating school dress code.

“I told [the assistant principal] no one would assume anything about me for not wearing a bra and that if anyone had anything negative to say I didn’t care,” Remy added.

Remy told Cosmopolitan that if her school administration was truly concerned for what others might think of her outfit, they should ask those students instead of her.

“Society is blaming women’s attire for being sexually harassed,” she said. “What a woman is wearing does not justify inappropriate behavior from others.”

Christina Pierce, the principal of Beaumont High School, told Yahoo! that she’s aware of the students’ concern.



Remy isn’t the only one fighting back against a school’s dress code policy. One Texas mom is speaking out after her 4-year-old son was kicked out of kindergarten because his hair is “too long.”

Jessica Oates claims that when enrolling her son, Jabez, at Barbers Hill Kindergarten, she was told that as long as she had a letter citing “religious or cultural exception” that his hair would not be a problem.

Oates, who says that her family is part Cocopah Indian and their hair is viewed as strength, posted a Facebook Live video during her meeting with the assistant superintendent.

“To me, that is blatant discrimination against something me and my child believe in,” Oates said to the administrator.

“I just want my child to get an education,” she continued. “It’s something extended to every other child in this community, and we live in this community, and we’re a part of this community. And I’m not understanding how long hair would exclude my child from an education in this school district.”

In a statement sent to WDSU News, the Barbers Hill Independent School District said they will not be changing their tune on the issue: “Our local elected board has established policy based on community expectations, and Barbers Hill Administration will continue to implement the said policy.”

Oates said she won’t be cutting her son’s hair. “I believe the policy is sexist because they have no hair policy for girls. I am really angry. The fact that my son can’t go to school angers me. It’s outrageous and outdated.”