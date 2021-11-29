Hidden Valley Decided to Make Eggnog Worse by Dumping Ranch Into It for the Holidays

Hidden Valley is feeling the spirit of the holidays, for better or for worse. The brand, known for its ranch dressing, has put its own twist on one of the already more controversial aspects of the holidays season – eggnog – officially debuting what some have dubbed the “vomit-inducing” RanchNog, otherwise known as Hidden Valley Ranch Eggnog.

The dressing brand announced the launch of RanchNog in November alongside a slew of new holiday-themed items on the Hidden Valley Ranch Shop. According to Hidden Valley, RanchNogg is a “ranchified take” on the classic holiday drink that “marries the creamy, slightly sweet elements of eggnog with the savory, cool and herby flavors of ranch to delight superfans and surprise skeptics with how good it actually is.” Fans can get the chance to try it themselves via the Limited-Edition Holiday RanchNog Kit, which for the small price of just $50 will see you sipping ranch-flavored eggnog. The kit includes a pair of customized glasses, Hidden Valley Ranch packets, and a recipe card featuring the RanchNog recipe, created by mixologists Whiskey and Rosemary. The Hidden Valley Ranch Holiday Collection is available via the Hidden Valley Ranch Shop, though it is currently sold out. It is unclear if more kits will be made available.

The Limited-Edition Holiday RanchNog Kit is one of several holiday-themed items now available on the Hidden Valley Ranch Shop. Hidden Valley marketing boss Deb Crandall said in a press release, “we have the perfect gift for all the ranch lovers on your list. A Hidden Valley Ranch gift box is a delicious way to add some flavor to their holiday season.”

Among the other items in the shop is the Hidden Valley Ranch Yoga Lovers Kit, which boasts a blue and green tie-dyed yoga mat towel, HVR water bottle, vinyl stickers, a three-pack of scrunchies, and a 12-ounce bottle of Hidden Valley Ranch Powered Ranch. The kit, with a price tag of $75, is also sold out. The brand is also offering the Hidden Valley Ranch Pizza Lover’s Kit. With a price tag of $110 and still in stock, the kit comes with a water bottle, vinyl stickers, toppling tower game, Fred & Friends Pizza Boss 3000, pizza blanket, and salad dressing. A Hidden Valley Ranch suitcase is also available in the shop.

All items are available for purchase at the Hidden Valley Ranch Shop while supplies last. The brand also confirmed that along with the holiday items, exclusive apparel offerings in the Hidden Valley Ranch Shop will be refreshed just in time for the holiday season.