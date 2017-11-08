Here Are All the Places You Can Get Free Food on Halloween

Halloween isn’t just for the kids anymore. More and more restaurants are bringing the fun of trick-or-treating to adults, handing out free or discounted food and meals during the night of October 31 to bring back the nostalgia of being a kid. From pancakes and donuts to Whoppers and burritos, you won’t have to go home empty handed.

So put on your costume and head out to these restaurants if you want your own treat Halloween night.

For Anyone

Go trick-or-treating at any of these places sans costume if you’re looking for a Halloween treat.

Baskin Robbins:

In a tribute to their original 31 flavors, Baskin Robins is celebrating Halloween by offering $1.50 single scoops in a cup or a cone.

Chick-fil-A:

From 5 pm – 9pm, customers who purchase a large drink or large order of fries get a free original chicken sandwich at participating locations.

Sonic Drive-In:

Following their annual tradition, customers can get corn dogs for the discounted price of 50 cents each.

Must Be in Costume

A few places are going to make you work a little harder for the freebie. Put on your costume to get a free treat at any of these places.

BurgerFi:

This Halloween, BurgerFi is offering customers in costume a free frozen custard.

Burger King:

The first 500 costumers dressed up as clowns will get free Whoppers at participating Burger King locations.

Chipotle:

At the discounted rate of $3, anyone dressed in costume can get a burrito, bowl, salad, or order of tacos.

Krispy Kreme:

Craving a donut? Show up sporting your Halloween costume at any Krispy Kreme and get a free one.

Exclusively for Children

Adults aren’t the only ones who get to have all the fun. Kids can jump in on the free food extravaganza, too, at any of the following restaurants.

Bertucci’s:

With the purchase of an adult entrée priced $10.99 or more, children 12 and under in costume get a free kids meal.

CiCi’s:

Children ages 10 and under dressed in costume get a free buffet meal with the purchase of an adult buffet and medium or large beverage.

IHOP:

Between 7 am and 10 pm, kids ages 12 and under get a free “Scary Face Pancake.”

McAlister’s Deli:

With the purchase of an adult meal, kids ages 12 and under eat for free.

Ninety-Nine Restaurant and Pub:

One child aged 10 and under gets a free kids meal with the purchase of an adult entrée.

Noodles and Company:

Children get a free kids meal with the purchase of an adult entrée when this coupon is presented.

Outback Steakhouse:

Children get a free Dirt Cup, an ice cream desert featuring cookies and gummy worms, when they order a Joey Meal entrée.