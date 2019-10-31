Halloween Could Be Canceled in 8 US States Following Weather Concerns

It may be Oct. 31, but kids in eight states across the United States will not be out trick-or-treating after severe weather prompted officials to announce the cancellation of Halloween. Despite nice weather throughout the week, forecasts predicted that storms, bringing both rain and snow, would sweep across portions of the Eastern United States, meaning that conditions would be too severe for the youngsters to go gather candy.

According to Fox Business, neighborhoods in the Windy City of Chicago, where forecasts are calling for record-breaking amounts of snow, are delaying trick-or-treating hours, with some moving the activity from Thursday night to the night of Saturday, Nov. 2.

“This decision was made following requests to change the hours and in consultation with our chief of police,” a statement regarding the change reads. “The intention is to maximize participation in celebrations, while encouraging the safety of our youngest residents.”

Chicago isn’t the only city to put a grinding halt to Halloween plans. For communities in and around Cleveland, Ohio, Halloween trick-or-treating will not take place in November, something that has been mimicked by at least seven Pennsylvania counties. In Virginia, several towns are calling for trick-or-treaters to use extreme caution, though the city of Lexington took the measure push Halloween until next month.

Meanwhile, in Salem, Massachusetts, live performances and a fireworks show have been canceled. The region is expected to experience wind and rain Halloween night, leading the states of New Hampshire and Rhode Island urge residents to take caution.

Additionally, several towns in Connecticut are wary about the night after the National Weather Service forecast storms, prompting East Lyme First Selectman Mark Nickerson, whose role is the equivalent of mayor, to announce on Facebook that “activities will be postponed until Saturday night.”

The move isn’t entirely unwelcome, and may even be praised by some. After consecutive years with Halloween falling on a weekday, a Change.org petition was created urging the move of Halloween to the last Saturday of October, meaning that it would not fall on All Hallow’s Eve every year. The reasoning? It all boiled down to safety.

“It’s time for a Safer, Longer, Stress-Free Celebration! Let’s ADD a Halloween celebration to the last Saturday of October!” the petition reads. “3,800 Halloween-related injuries each year… 82 percent of parents don’t use high visibility aids on their costume… 63 percent of children don’t carry a flashlight while they are trick-or-treating.”

The organizers of the petition have since announced plans to stop urging for the move and instead hold an additional day of festivities in partnership with Party City and other brands on the last Saturday of October.