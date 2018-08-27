Gunman Identified in Jacksonville ‘Madden NFL 19’ Shooting That Killed 3

Three people are dead, including suspected gunman David Katz, after a shooting at a Madden NFL 19 tournament in Jacksonville, Florida Sunday, police confirmed.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed during a press conference Sunday that there were two victims of the shooter who had died from their injuries, and that the shooter had died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

The shooting occurred early Sunday afternoon shots were fired during a Madden NFL 19 tournament being hosted at a restaurant inside the Jacksonville Landing shopping center.

The shooter, identified as David Katz, is a 24-year-old man from Baltimore, Maryland believed to be staying in the area for the night as part of the tournament. The FBI and ATF is assisting the Sheriff’s Office in getting more information about the suspect, and local authorities have impounded his vehicle pending a search.

Nine other victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment of their injuries, seven of whom were suffering from gunshot wounds. An additional two victims drove themselves to the hospital and were treated.

“I’m happy to report that they are all in stable condition at this time,” Sheriff Mike Williams said at the press conference, noting that the number may change as they learn more from the hospital.

Katz is believed to have used a single handgun in the attack, and more information about him will be released later Sunday, Williams said. The motive is still under investigation.

“Tough day for us as you could imagine, but again we could not have been able to get to this point investigatively because of our partnerships [with other law enforcement].” Williams said.

Confirmation of the victim’s identity has not been completed, Williams said, and the names of the people who have lost their lives will be released after their families have been notified.

