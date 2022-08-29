NFL Rookie Shot in Possible Attempted Robbery or Carjacking

An NFL rookie running back was shot multiple times Sunday evening during a possible attempted robbery or carjacking in Washington D.C, police told multiple outlets. Brian Robinson of the Washington Commanders was identified as the shooting victim and had two gunshot wounds to his lower extremities.

"We have been made aware that Brian Robinson Jr. was the victim of an attempted armed robbery or carjacking in Washington, D.C," the Commanders said in a statement on Sunday. "He sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is currently being treated at the hospital, where team officials are on-site with him. We ask that you please respect Brian's privacy at this time."

Dustin Sternbeck, the director of communications for the Metro Police Department in Washington, said that police have identified two potential suspects and recovered a firearm near the location where the incident occurred. Police are not yet sure if Robinson was a victim of a carjacking or an armed robbery attempted, according to ESPN.

On Sunday night, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera gave an update on Robinson's condition. "I just got done visiting w/Brian. He is in good spirits and wanted me to thank everyone for their kind words, prayers & support," Rivera wrote. "He wants his teammates to know he appreciates them all for reaching out and he loves them all & will be back soon doing what he does best."

The Commanders selected Robinson in the third round of this year's NFL Draft after having a stellar career at the University of Alabama. He had a strong preseason, rushing for 57 yards and one touchdown on 14 carries in two games. Once he returns to the team, Robinson will likely share carries with fellow running backs Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic.

After Robinson was drafted, he was asked about being a backup at Alabama for a few years before taking over as the starter in 2021. "It was difficult sometimes," he said, per the Commanders' official website. "But I was playing next to a lot of talented guys. Just seeing those guys, kind of develop also and take their talent to the next level, just kind of made me appreciate being in the room with those guys and competing with those guys every year and just having to stick it out and be patient."