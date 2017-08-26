Watch: Adorable Gorilla Dancer’s ‘Flashdance’ Mashup Wins the Hearts of Social Media

An intrepid gorilla is winning over the hearts of the internet after a Texas zoo released footage of him joyfully dancing and twirling in a large tub of water. But it was one user who mashed up his footage to an iconic scene from a beloved ’80s classic that really garnered mass attention.

I added some music to this. pic.twitter.com/UwjhTKpaeu — Bob Hagh (@BobHagh) June 22, 2017

Zola, who resides at the Dallas Zoo, racked up more than 450,000 views on YouTube with animal lovers enjoying the footage of the gorilla demonstrating playful behaviors as he splashes and dances during a swimming pool enrichment session off habitat.

However, when GQ writer, Joel Pavelski shared the video from the zoo on his Twitter profile, it was another user who noticed Zola’s splashy dance performance striking quite the resemblance to welder-by-day, dancer-by-night, Alex Owens’ famous water dance routine from the iconic ’80s classic, Flashdance.

Video producer, Bob Hagh replied to Pavelski with the caption, “I added some music to this” as he reattached the video with the film’s signature track, “Maniac” by Michael Sembello, a song that plays an integral part in the movie.

The footage helped take Zola’s fun session to a whole new level with users retweeting and sharing it more than 100,000 times on the social network.

While it might look funny how Zola is reacting to the water in his tiny tub, Mashable reports there is more to this type of behavior than users know.

These enrichment activities by the zoo help provide animals with mental and physical stimulation to increase natural behaviors.

With the fame and attention sweet Zola has received, we are hoping this means we get to see more of dancing like he’s never danced before.

If you want to check out the original footage, watch it below!