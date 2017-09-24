Golden State Warriors Respond to Donald Trump’s Stephen Curry Remarks

After Donald Trump rescinded his invitation to NBA player Golden State Warriors player, Steph Curry, the team has confirmed they will not visit the White House.

Bob Myers, General Manager of the Warriors said in a statement on Friday that the team "had discussions" with the White House for their traditional meet-and-greet after a championship victor, but a decision had to be made as an organization.

"We intended to meet as a team at the first opportunity we had this morning to collaboratively discuss a potential visit," the team said in Saturday's statement.

However, their plans were confirmed after reading tweets from the president sent out Saturday morning, less than 24 hours after Warriors player, Steph Curry confirmed he would not attend the White House.

"We accept that President Trump has made it clear that we are not invited," the team said in the statement.

While it is unclear if Trump's tweets meant the whole team was not invited or just Curry, the Warriors clearly made their decision even if they had been invited by the White House.

Myers told the media on Saturday that the team heard about the withdrawal of the invitation just like everybody else did, from the president's tweets.

Head coach, Steve Kerr said he was "not surprised," adding that the president was going "going to break up" with the team before they could "break up with him."

Moreover, the Warriors are looking to celebrate their trip to the nation's capital in one of the "best" ways to celebrate the U.S.

"In lieu of a visit to the White House, we have decided that we'll constructively use our trip to the nation's capital in February to celebrate equality, diversity and inclusion — the values that we embrace as an organization," the statement read.

ESPN reports the Warriors are considering a visit to the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture on that trip.

"There is nothing more American than our citizens having the right to express themselves freely on matters important to them," the statement read. "We're disappointed that we did not have an opportunity during this process to share our views or have open dialogue on issues impacting our communities that we felt would be important to raise."

