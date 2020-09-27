Donald Trump's Official Supreme Court Nomination of Amy Coney Barrett Sparks Heated Discourse

It's been a little over a week since it was announced that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died. Despite the fact that Republicans previously blocked President Barack Obama's Supreme Court nomination to replace late Justice Antonin Scalia in 2016 because they said that it was an election year, President Donald Trump has already gone ahead and nominated an individual to be Ginsburg's replacement weeks before the general election is set to take place. On Saturday, he officially nominated conservative judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, and, naturally, social media users had plenty to say about this action.

"She is a woman of unparalleled achievement, towering intellect, sterling credentials, and unyielding loyalty to the Constitution," Trump said when introducing Barrett at the White House, as CBS News reported. The president told Barrett, whom he appointed to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in 2017, "I looked and I studied and you are very eminently qualified for this job." If Barrett is confirmed, this would mark the third time that Trump has been able to successfully nominate an individual to the Supreme Court following his previous nominations of Justice Neil Gorsuch and Justice Brett Kavanaugh. This would swing the court towards a 6-3 conservative majority.

Trump's nomination of Barrett drew many bold reactions. Scroll down to see what those users are saying.