Ghislaine Maxwell Complains About Lack of Email and Desk in Brooklyn Federal Jail

Ghislaine Maxwell has reportedly been complaining about her lack of access to email, as well as not being provided a desk, in the Brooklyn federal jail where she is currently being held. According to Bloomberg, Maxwell's legal team sent a letter to a federal judge to lay out the "uniquely onerous" conditions that Maxwell has been subjected to. Maxwell was arrested in July and has been charged with six federal crimes, including sex trafficking, enticement of minors, and perjury.

In addition to her email and desk complaints, she also takes issue with only being allowed 30 minutes a month to make personal phone calls. Notably, other pretrial detainees are said to get 500 minutes per month for phone calls. Maxwell's attorneys also lament that she monitored 24 hours a day by prison guards, Bureau of Prisons psychologists, and security cameras. They claim this is all due to Maxwell's past association with Jeffrey Epstein, who died while in federal custody. His death was ruled a suicide. "Ms. Maxwell’s conditions of confinement are unique to her and seem punitive rather than anything necessary to ensure that the MDC as a whole is running smoothly," Maxwell's lawyers wrote in their letter to the judge.

NEW: A federal judge REJECTS Ghislaine Maxwell's latest bid to delay the unsealing process based on unspecified "critical new information." "As Ms. Maxwell knows, her ipse dixit does not provide compelling grounds for relief," Judge Preska wrote, using the Latin for her say-so. pic.twitter.com/yhaxbrbOzP — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) August 12, 2020

Following Maxwell's arrest, TV host and journalist Christopher Mason — an old friend of the disgraced socialite — told reporters that he believes Maxwell has access to lurid videos of Epstein and others. "Ghislaine has always been as cunning as they come. She wasn't going to be with Epstein all those years and not have some insurance," Mason said. "The secret stash of sex tapes I believe Ghislaine has squirreled away could end up being her get-out-of-jail card if the authorities are willing to trade."

Mason went on to say, "She has copies of everything Epstein had. They could implicate some twisted movers and shakers. If Ghislaine goes down, she's going to take the whole damn lot of them with her." He then added, "Not only did Epstein like to capture himself with underage girls on camera, he wanted to make sure he had something to hold over the rich and powerful men who took advantage of his sick largesse. I'll bet anything that once it comes out that Ghislaine has those tapes, these men will be quaking in their Italian leather boots."