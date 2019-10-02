Georgia ‘Heartbeat’ Abortion Bill Blocked by Judge

A Georgia abortion bill that drew some serious reaction when it was initially signed on May 1 has been blocked. According to USA Today, District Court Judge Steve C. Jones put forth a preliminary injunction on Tuesday that prevents the previously signed bill from becoming reality. The bill is frequently referred to as the “heartbeat bill.”

The law would have banned abortions when a fetal heartbeat, which usually occurs at six weeks, in the womb was detected. It was planned to go into action on Jan. 1, 2020. The problems that opponents had with the bill was that many women aren’t aware they’re pregnant until after that timeframe.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Currently, Georgia allows abortions up to the 20th week of pregnancy.

Included in the bill were various exceptions, including if the mother was to have health issues as a result. The bill would also not be enacted on cases that involved rape or incest when a police report is filed.

The Atlanta-Journal Constitution said that anti-abortion activists are hoping this case finds its way in front of the U.S. Supreme Court.

The law was first signed by Gov. Brian Kemp at the beginning of summer. In doing so, he kept in tune with one of his calling cards about protecting “all life” during his campaign.

“All life has value, all life matters and all life is worthy of protection,” Kemp stated. “I’m signing this bill to ensure all Georgians have the opportunity to live, grow, learn and prosper in the great state of Georgia.”

A poll conducted by the AJC in April showed that 49 percent of registered votes in the state opposed the bill and 44 percent were in favor of it. The remaining percent did not provide a stance.

Opponents quickly voiced their displeasure with the state when Kemp signed the bill. Elisabeth Smith, who is the Chief Counsel at the Center of Reproductive Rights, was among those who did not agree with what was being done, according to Fox News.

“This law is bafflingly unconstitutional. Bans like this have always been blocked by courts. We will be suing Georgia to make sure this law has the same fate,” Smith said in a statement.