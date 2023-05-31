Georgia Chick-fil-A Sets Table for 'Missing Hero' in Touching Memorial Day Tribute

A Chick-fil-A restaurant in Georgia marked Memorial Day in a poignant way by leaving one seat in its dining room empty. On Monday, the Chick-fil-A in Covington, Georgia located along U.S. 278 NW near Highway 81 set a "Missing Hero Table" to honor those service members who lost their lives while serving in the United States Armed Forces.

The restaurant shared a photo of the table, set with an empty plate, a Bible, a candle, rose, and American flag, on Facebook, explaining that the tradition is to "express thanks and remind ourselves of who we have lost, and how blessed we are every day because of their sacrifice." The restaurant asked visitors "take time to reflect on how many will go about their day missing family, friends, and mentors."

As you go out this Memorial Day, we ask that you take time to reflect on how many will go about their day missing... Posted by Chick-fil-A Covington on Monday, May 29, 2023

The post also explained the importance of each piece of the table, with the white tablecloth "symbolizing the purity of their motives when answering the call to serve." The red rose is a reminder "of the lives of these Americans....and their loved ones and friends who keep the faith, while seeking answers," with the yellow ribbon tied around the candle symbolizing "our continued uncertainty, hope for their return and determination to account for them." Two lemon slices were also placed on the table to remind "us of their bitter fate, captured or missing in a foreign land," with a pinch of salt symbolizing "the tears of our missing and their families." The chain added that the lighted candle "reflects our hope for their return," and the Bible represents the strength gained through faith to sustain us and those lost from our country, founded as one Nation under God." The glass, which was flipped over, was meant "to symbolize their inability to share a toast," with the restaurant concluding, "the chair is empty – they are missing."

"At our store, we take part in the tradition of the missing man table, to express thanks and remind ourselves of who we have lost, and how blessed we are every day because of their sacrifice," the store, which closed early on Monday, shared. "Let us now raise our water glasses in a toast to honor America's POW/MIAs, to the success of our efforts to account for them, and to the safety of all now serving our nation!"

The remembrance table, also known as the missing man table, has been a Chick-fil-A tradition since 2016, with restaurants across the country taking part in the tribute. The company notes that franchise owners set these tables up "as a thank you to troops who have given their lives in service to our county."