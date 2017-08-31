‘Game of Thrones’ Has Spawned an Off-Broadway Rock Musical

Of all the TV shows that could get their own rock musical parody, Game of Thrones is maybe not the first one you’d expect. Nonetheless, it has and now that musical is coming to off-broadway.

As reported by the Daily News, Game of Thrones: The Rock Musical — An Unauthorized Parody will make its off-broadway debut at the Jerry Orbach Theater in New York City on Oct. 10th and it’ll run through the 29th.

The musical recounts the first season of the show and utilizes characters such as Ned Stark, Khal Drogo and his Khaleesi, Daenerys.

It also features 13 entirely original songs about the characters and the beginning of the battle for the Iron Throne.

Initially, the musical debuted in Los Angeles, California, but then moved to San Diego where it enjoyed a sold out run.

The creative team producing the spoof musical is Steven Christopher Parker (director/writer/producer), Steven Brandon (writer/producer) and Erin Stegeman (music writer/director/producer).

The three of them have also produced parody musicals for TV shows like Lost and Once Upon a Time. This time around they are joined by Ace Marrero, who is a director and co-music producer.

The cast features Milo Shearer as Ned Stark, Mandie Hittleman as Daenerys Targaryen, Drew Boudreau as Tyrion Lannister, Ace Marrero as Khal Drogo, and Erin Stegeman as Cersei Lannister.

HBO, the Game of Thrones creative team, and George R.R. Martin are not involved with the musical in any way, as it is simply a parody homage to the series.