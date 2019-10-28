Game 5 of World Series Brings out Flashers, and Social Media Is Stunned

Not only has the World Series surprised some viewers with three consecutive Houston Astros wins at Nationals Park following two Washington Nationals wins at Minute Maid park, but Sunday night’s game brought an even more shocking moment for eagle-eyed viewers. Two women sitting behind home plate were caught flashing their breasts during the seventh inning of the live broadcast of Game 5.

The duo likely exposed themselves in an attempt to distract Houston Astros pitcher Gerrit Cole, who indeed was delayed in throwing out his next pitch, resulting in the batter calling for a timeout. The reason for Cole’s delay was unclear, although some on social media wondered if it was due to the women’s stunt behind home plate.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to one Twitter user, the women were escorted from the stadium.

Am I the only one who saw 2 women flash on live tv?😂 — Wyatt (@wyatt_reeves) October 28, 2019

So they’re just going to let those women flash on tv???? — klarissa Garcia (@k1arissa) October 28, 2019

We got flashers at the World Series! — Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) October 28, 2019

Instagram model Julia Rose wrote on Twitter that she was one of the flashers, writing “Guilty as charged” alongside a clip of the stunt. Later, she shared a letter from Major League Baseball banning her for life from attending any future MLB games.

Another Instagram model, Lauren Summer, claimed that she, Rose and another woman exposed their breasts “for breast cancer” and asked her followers to “donate to breast cancer.” The three appeared in a video promoting Rose’s digital magazine after the stunt.

Despite the attempted distraction, Cole had a game for the books, striking out nine Nationals in seven innings, keeping the team at arm’s length all night with 100-mph fastballs throughout his time in the game. The Astros went on to win the game 7-1, capturing a 3-2 series lead in the best-of-seven championship series. The rest of the games will be played at Minute Maid Park, giving the Astros the chance to win the World Series at home.

The rest of the series being played in Houston means that the World Series likely will not get anymore visits from President Donald Trump, who was booed Sunday night when cameras showed him at the game with wife Melania Trump and other GOP members. Chants of “lock him up” could also be heard after he appeared on the big screen in the third inning. Sitting with Trump and the first lady in the suite were Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Reps. Steve Scalise (R-La.), Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), according to USA TODAY.

Photo credit: Rob Tringali / Stringer / Getty